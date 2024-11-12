Physitrack Plc: Champion Health Plus Secures First Order for Nexa AI-powered Self-Service MSK Platform

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Self-sevice MSK powered by AI-powered triage and care delivery in national partnership network valued at £50,000 annually, over 1,200 referrals expected.

Champion Health Plus, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is pleased to announce its first commercial deal for the innovative AI-powered Nexa self-service musculoskeletal (MSK) platform. This significant agreement, valued at £50,000 per year, will generate more than 1,200 referrals from a UK-based client in the insurance space. The initial engagement serves as a test at a smaller scale, with the potential to scale dramatically based on favorable service delivery outcomes.

"We are thrilled to have reached this exciting milestone so quickly after the launch of the Nexa platform," said Chris Bartlett, CEO of Champion Health Plus. "This deal validates the need for innovative MSK solutions in the market and demonstrates the value Nexa can bring to both patients and providers. We are confident that this initial success will lead to wider adoption and significant growth for the platform."

The deal marks a major step forward in the commercialisation of Nexa, which uses advanced AI-driven self-assessment tools to revolutionize the way MSK conditions are managed. The platform's scalability at a low cost base through the utilisation of AI and a national partnership network alongside the potential to deliver high-quality, accessible care make it a key differentiator in the healthcare technology landscape.

"This is a great milestone for Champion Health Plus and our Nexa platform," said Henrik Molin, CEO and Co-Founder of Physitrack Plc. "To see such rapid progress with a commercial deal just weeks after launch is incredibly exciting. It's a testament to the hard work and innovation that has gone into creating this unique technology. We look forward to seeing Nexa make a positive impact at scale as we continue to roll it out."

As part of its strategy, Champion Health Plus aims to continue building on this momentum, focusing on expanding its reach and securing additional commercial traction with existing and new customers across the UK and internationally.

About Physitrack Plc

Physitrack Plc is a global leader in Digital Health, committed to leveraging technology and innovation to drive growth and enhance the quality of life for communities worldwide. With staff with 14 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care providers, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

