WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.03.2025 21:26 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Physitrack PLC Announces Publication of 2024 Audited Financial Statements

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 28, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) Solid Foundation for 2025: Strong Recurring Revenue and Positive Operating Cashflow Amid Strategic Pivot.

Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company"), a global leader in digital health solutions, announces the release of its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.

There have been no changes to the financial results compared to those published in the Company's Q4 2024 Quarterly Report, released on 28 February 2025.

Key Financial Highlights (FY 2024)

  • Revenue increased by 10% to EUR 16.2 million (2023: EUR 14.7 million), driven by growth in both the Lifecare (+10%) and Wellness (+9%) divisions.

  • Subscription revenue rose by 18% to EUR 13.3 million, now representing 82% of total group revenue (2023: 76%).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.9 million (2023: EUR 3.5 million), maintaining a 24% margin.

  • Adjusted operating loss was EUR 0.5 million (2023: EUR 0.1 million).

  • Cashflow from operations before adjusting items was EUR 3.6 million (2023: EUR 3.5 million).

Free cash flow for the year was a net outflow of EUR 0.8 million (2023: outflow EUR 1.1 million).

Operational Highlights and Strategic Progress

  • Lifecare continued its strong growth trajectory with a 10% year-on-year increase, supported by product-led strategies and a robust recurring revenue base.

  • Wellness saw 9% growth despite delays in key initiatives, most notably the rollout of the localised Champion Health app in Sweden and Germany in November 2024, which is expected to enhance performance in 2025.

  • A restructured contingent consideration agreement with Champion Health's principals provides improved operational control, aligning the division more closely with the successful SaaS Lifecare model.

In late 2024 and early 2025, Physitrack rationalised its Champion Health and Champion Health Plus businesses, marking a strategic pivot away from bricks-and-mortar operations and toward a SaaS-centric model. This change is expected to deliver EUR 0.7 million in cashflow savings in 2025.

Outlook

Despite macroeconomic headwinds and internal restructuring in 2024, the Group ended the year with positive momentum and a clear roadmap for sustainable growth. The Board remains confident that the strategic steps taken in Q4 will underpin a return to stronger performance in 2025.

Group Key Performance Indicators (Selected)

Metric

FY 2024

FY 2023

Revenue

16,180,498

14,746,287

Revenue Growth (%)

10

%

19

%

Organic / Proforma Revenue Growth (%)

10

%

17

%

Subscription Revenue (% of total)

82

%

76

%

Adjusted EBITDA

3,903,571

3,476,537

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

24

%

24

%

Adjusted Operating Loss

(515,080

)

(143,821

)

Adjusted Operating Margin (%)

-3

%

-1

%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(0.03

)

(0.02

)

Operating Cashflow (pre-adjustments)

3,613,000

3,517,099

Free Cash Flow

(771,150

)

(1,052,182

)

Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX

413,187

59,250

The 2024 audited financial statements are available in full on Physitrack's investor relations website https://physitrackgroup.com.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack PLC 2024 Annual Report FINAL

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
