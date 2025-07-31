Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Announces Commercial Partnership with Leading UK Rehabilitation Provider Pure Physiotherapy

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) has entered into a commercial partnership with Pure Physiotherapy, one of the UK's leading providers of musculoskeletal (MSK) services, recognised for its nationwide clinical network and large-scale delivery of both NHS and private sector physiotherapy.

Pure Physiotherapy delivers evidence-based, outcome-driven MSK care to a diverse population - from private patients seeking specialist physiotherapy to tens of thousands of NHS patients through its extensive First Contact Practitioner (FCP) services. With a rapidly expanding footprint and a reputation for clinical excellence, Pure is a key player in modernising access to physiotherapy across the UK.

Under the new agreement, Pure will implement Physitrack's digital health platform across its national clinic network, enabling tailored exercise prescription, remote patient monitoring, and improved clinical engagement. The collaboration aligns with Pure's focus on leveraging technology to deliver scalable, high-quality care that meets both NHS and private sector standards.

"We are delighted to be bolstering our relationship with Physitrack, knowing what a valuable tool this is for patients and clinicians alike and look forward to further technological developments in terms of data and tracking to really evidence what a fantastic service we provide. We are excited about further insights into our own service, as well as contributing to the wider data picture around the benefits of Physiotherapy to the population of the UK, both within the NHS and private sector and can see Physitrack as one of the services which helps us fulfil that ambition," said Alison Day, Director of Clinics, Pure Physiotherapy.

Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack, commented:

"Pure Physiotherapy is a standout provider in the UK MSK landscape - combining strong NHS partnerships with a growing private care offering. We're proud to support their commitment to delivering effective, digitally enabled care across communities and clinical settings.

The subscription agreement, valued initially at £14,000 per annum and expected to scale significantly with further clinic adoption, marks a strategic advance in Physitrack's UK growth - particularly among leading MSK providers operating at the interface of public and private healthcare.

A Spotlight newsroom interview with CEO Henrik Molin on the subject is available here:

https://vimeo.com/1090192709/00870db293

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

