Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q2 2025 interim report webcast conference

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q2 2025 interim report on July 24, 2025, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 15.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q2 2025 interim report will be published in English and will be available at https://www.physitrackgroup.com

Webcast conference:

July 24, 2025, at 15.00 CET.

The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com after the webcast conference.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO

Matt Poulter, Interim CFO

Link to webcast registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bSvZ7K-aRe6UM25qYIQ35A

Participants will be able to ask questions via Zoom's Q&A function.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

