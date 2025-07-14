Anzeige
Physitrack PLC Adjusts its Financial Calendar - Earlier Publication of Q2 2025 Interim Report
Physitrack PLC Adjusts its Financial Calendar - Earlier Publication of Q2 2025 Interim Report

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC has adjusted its previously communicated financial calendar for 2025. The date for publication of the Q2 2025 interim report has been changed from 31 July 2025 to 24 July 2025.

Updated financial calendar
24 July 2025 - Interim report Q2 (1 Jan 2025 - 30 June 2025) - new date
31 October 2025 - Interim report Q3 (1 Jan 2025 - 30 Sep 2025)
28 February 2026 - Interim Report Q4 and Year-end-report (1 Jan 2025 - 31 Dec 2025)

The updated financial calendar is also available on the company's website: https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at
https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack PLC adjusts its financial calendar - earlier publication of Q2 2025 interim report

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-adjusts-its-financial-calendar-earlier-publication-1048281

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
