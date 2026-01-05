Physitrack PLC Clarifies Reporting Calendar and Announces January 29 Preliminary Results Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) clarifies that the Company's Q4 and Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 will be published on Friday, 27 February, 2026. The Company will also publish an unadited trading update for preliminary Q4 and full-year 2025 figures on January 29.

London/New York, 5th January, 2026

Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North: PTRK) clarifies that the Company's Q4 and Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 will be published on Friday, 27 February, 2026. The previously stated publication date of Saturday, 28 February, 2026 on the Company's website was incorrect. The publication date stated in the Company's interim reports remains unchanged.

In addition, Physitrack intends to publish an unaudited trading update containing preliminary Q4 and full-year 2025 figures on Thursday, 29 January, 2026. The earnings release is intended to provide a high-level summary of the Company's preliminary results ahead of publication of the audited financial statements. The information included in the trading update will be unaudited and subject to completion of the audit process. The final audited figures will be published in the Company's Q4 and Annual Report on 27 February, 2026.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Physitrack PLC Clarifies Reporting Calendar and Announces January 29 Preliminary Results Trading Update

