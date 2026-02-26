Physitrack Plc Announces Update on Publication of Annual Report

Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK) ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announces that its audited Q4 2025 report will be published on 27 February 2026 as planned, while the Annual Report will be published in the course of next week.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC announces that its audited Q4 2025 report will be published on 27 February 2026 as planned.

For the first time, the Q4 2025 report will also be published in Swedish alongside the English version.

The Company's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, which was originally scheduled for publication on 27 February 2026, will instead be published during the course of next week.

The statutory audit is substantially complete. The Board confirms that no material audit issues have been identified and that there are no outstanding matters relating to the Company's financial performance or financial position. The revised timing relates solely to the completion of final internal audit quality control procedures and formal file closure prior to signing.

The Company will announce the exact publication date of the Annual Report once the audit process has been formally concluded.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

