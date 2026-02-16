Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.02.2026 08:26 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Physitrack PLC Announces Change of Annual General Meeting Date

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK)(STO:PTRK) announces that the date of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been changed to May 26.

Physitrack's AGM will now be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2026 at 09:30 CET, instead of Thursday, 22 May 2026, as previously disclosed on the Company's website.

The location and all other arrangements for the AGM remain unchanged. An updated notice of AGM reflecting the revised date will be made available to shareholders in due course.

Shareholders are advised to note the revised date and no other action is required at this time.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at
https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack PLC Announces Change of Annual General Meeting Date

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-announces-change-of-annual-general-meeting-date-1137777

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.