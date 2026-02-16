Physitrack PLC Announces Change of Annual General Meeting Date

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 16, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK)(STO:PTRK) announces that the date of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been changed to May 26.

Physitrack's AGM will now be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2026 at 09:30 CET, instead of Thursday, 22 May 2026, as previously disclosed on the Company's website.

The location and all other arrangements for the AGM remain unchanged. An updated notice of AGM reflecting the revised date will be made available to shareholders in due course.

Shareholders are advised to note the revised date and no other action is required at this time.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

