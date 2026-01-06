Physitrack PLC Appoints Matthew Poulter as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK)(STO:PTRK) announces that Matthew Poulter has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on a permanent basis.

Physitrack PLC today announces that Matthew Poulter has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on a permanent basis. Matthew has served as Interim CFO since 1 April 2025 and has been Head of Finance at Physitrack since June 2021. Charlotte Goodwin has transitioned out of the company to pursue other opportunities.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder: "Although I am sad to say goodbye to Charlotte, who was a close collaborator of mine during the key phase where we transitioned from a private to a public company and for four more years after that, I am at the same time delighted about this permanent appointment of Matt as CFO. This solidifies the evolution of our Finance function as we step further into the AI era with the Company. Matt has been instrumental in reinventing our workflows and tools utilisation, and under his interim leadership of the Finance team we have been able to speed up reporting significantly, with interim reports now reaching market participants in 3-4 weeks. I can't wait for what's next for his team."

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack PLC Appoints Matthew Poulter as Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-appoints-matthew-poulter-as-chief-financial-office-1124521