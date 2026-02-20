Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35
20.02.2026 09:26 Uhr
Physitrack PLC Announces Intention to Implement Share Buyback Program

Physitrack's Board of Directors has approved the intention to implement a share buyback program (the "SBB"), subject to lender consent and prevailing market conditions.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK) ("Physitrack" or the "Company") today announces that its Board of Directors has approved the intention to implement a share buyback program (the "SBB"), subject to lender consent and prevailing market conditions.

The Board believes that, following the Group's strengthened profitability, improved margin profile and sustained positive free cash flow, it is appropriate to establish a framework that enhances capital flexibility and supports long-term shareholder value creation.

The Company intends to utilise the existing shareholder authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting to repurchase up to 10 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. Any repurchases would be funded from operating cash flow and distributable reserves and would not involve drawings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

The SBB provides the Company with flexibility in capital allocation. Repurchased shares may be cancelled to reduce the number of shares outstanding or held in treasury for potential future use, including possible share-based incentive arrangements. No share-based incentive plan has been approved at this time.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, commented:
" Physitrack exits 2025 with materially improved cash generation, stronger margins and a more focused operating model. Establishing a share buyback framework reflects the Board's confidence in the business and its commitment to disciplined capital allocation. We view buybacks, like dividends, as a legitimate shareholder value tool. This program provides flexibility to optimise our capital structure while continuing to invest in growth. "

Implementation of the program remains subject to approval from the Company's banking partner. The Board does not currently anticipate any impediment to obtaining such approval.

The timing, size and execution of any repurchases will remain at the discretion of the Board and will be conducted in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), applicable safe harbour rules and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market requirements.

No share repurchases have been made as of the date of this announcement.

Further updates will be provided in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

  1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

  2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at
https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack PLC announces intention to implement share buyback program

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-announces-intention-to-implement-share-buyback-pro-1139474

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
