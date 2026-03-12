Anzeige
Physitrack PLC Publishes 2025 Audited Annual Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK)("Physitrack" or the "Company"), listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK), today announces the publication of its audited Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

The audited financial statements are consistent with the Year-End Report (Q4 2025) published on 27 February 2026. There have been no changes to the financial results or key performance metrics previously communicated.

In connection with the publication of the Annual Report, the Company is also releasing a revised Swedish version of the Q4 2025 Year-End Report to correct minor translation errors. There are no changes to the reported financial figures or previously communicated results.

The Annual Report is available in full on the Company's investor relations website:
https://www.physitrackgroup.com

A recording of the Q4 2025 and Year-End financial results webcast held on 27 February 2026 is available at:
https://vimeo.com/1168586257/33058b7fe8?fl=ip&fe=ec

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at
https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Annual Report 2025 (FINAL) (1)
Q4 2025 Interim Report (Swedish)

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-publishes-2025-audited-annual-report-1146905

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
