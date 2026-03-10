Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Announces Agreement with Lleading Swiss Healthcare Organisation

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) has reached an agreement with a major Swiss Health Care organisation. The deal is worth 149,985 CHF (approximately 156,000 EUR), equivalent to 37,497 CHF (approximately 39,000 EUR) in annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR)

Physitrack PLC today announces a new commercial agreement with a leading independent hospital group in the Switzerland to support the delivery of high-quality private healthcare services across its nationwide network of hospitals and clinics.

The deal covers a 4-year period for a total of 149,985 CHF (approximately 156,000 EUR), equivalent to 37,497 CHF (approximately 39,000 EUR) in annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR), with revenue recognition expected to commence in Q1 2026.

Subsequent phases of the agreement, expected to commence in future quarters, may include expanded scope towards Practice Management System ('PMS') / Electronic Medical Record ('EMR') integration for one-time and recurring revenue.

Under the agreement, Physitrack will provide exercise prescription software for up to 150 practitioners, enabling the customer to:

Achieve consistency in the quality of exercise prescription across the full group

Enable patients to consume practitioner led exercise prescription in a digital application

Support data-driven decision-making in regards to patient engagement and outcomes

Enhance service efficiency through time saved

The solution supports patients, practitioners, service and operational leads, through the provision of best in class exercise prescription.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement, which further demonstrates the strength and versatility of the Physitrack platform" said Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack PLC.

Building long term customer partnerships through clinical expertise, world-leading technology and behavioural change is part of Physitrack's DNA. Our platform and support will help increase the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical operations and increase outcomes for patients in Switerzland."

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

