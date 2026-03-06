Physitrack Plc Announces Update on Publication of Annual Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK)(Nasdaq First North:PTRK) ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announces an update regarding the timing of the publication of its Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

Further to the Company's announcement on 26 February 2026 regarding the publication of the Annual Report, the audit process is taking slightly longer than anticipated as the Company's auditors complete their final internal procedures.

The Company now expects to publish the Annual Report in the early part of next week.

The Board confirms that no material audit issues have been identified and that there are no outstanding matters relating to the Company's financial performance or financial position. The revised timing relates solely to the completion of final internal audit quality control procedures and formal file closure prior to signing.

The Company will announce the exact publication date of the Annual Report once the audit process has been formally concluded.

