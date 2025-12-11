Physitrack PLC Announces Appointment of US-based Head of Marketing

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK)(STO:PTRK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Kaminyar as its new Head of Marketing.

Kevin will be based out of Physitrack's New York office and will lead the company's global marketing efforts in close collaboration with its US sales organisation led by Yanni Metaxas.

Kevin joins Physitrack with a wealth of healthcare marketing experience as well as experience across several other industries. He most recently led business development efforts as Marketing Director at Yellow Tree Marketing, an award-winning agency.

Prior to that, Kevin spent time at UCLA Health, Providence, and Sprinter Health, producing results via both digital and traditional marketing channels spanning B2B and B2C in the world of healthcare. Kevin's unique experience and perspective of the market will support Physitrack's continued global growth.

"We are very excited to welcome Kevin to the team," said Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack. "His proven track record in healthcare marketing and his deep understanding of both provider and consumer segments will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business in North America and internationally."

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

