LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC plc (DCC.L), a provider of international sales, distribution, marketing, and business support services, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 131.04 million pounds for the first half, higher than 129.73 million pounds in the same period a year ago.Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was 154.02 million pounds, up from 141.92 million pounds in the previous year.Attributable profit increased to 96.55 million pounds or 97.60p per share from 93.03 million pounds or 94.14p per share last year.Adjusted attributable profit rose 115.61 million pounds or 158.43p per share from 105.23 million or 149.19p per share a year ago.Operating profit was 184.42 million pounds, up from 181.93 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted operating profit increased to 259.32 million pounds from 247.64 million pounds.Revenue for the period, however, declined 3 percent to 9.325 billion pounds from 9.616 billion pounds in the previous year, primarily due to lower average commodity prices in DCC Energy.The company has declared an interim dividend of 66.19 pence per share, 5 percent increase, from last year, to be paid on December 13 to shareholders of record on November 22.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX