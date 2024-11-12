LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure (3IN.L) reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 169 million pounds from 191 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 18.3 pence compared to 20.7 pence. Investment return declined to 138 million pounds compared to 215 million pounds.3i Infrastructure said it is on track to deliver the fiscal 2025 dividend target of 12.65 pence per share, which is 6.3% higher than the previous year and expected to be fully covered by net income.The Board announced an interim dividend of 6.325 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on 13 January 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register on 22 November 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX