



TOKYO, Nov 12, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JA Mitsui Leasing, LTD. (hereinafter JA Mitsui Leasing) and Fujitsu Limited (hereinafter Fujitsu) today announced the commencement of joint trials utilizing vehicles operated by Japan Agricultural Cooperatives (hereinafter JA). The initiative that started October 15, 2024 aims to promote the adoption and popularization of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) in Japan.1. Details of the joint trialsUsing telematics devices including drive recorders installed in JA's gasoline-powered vehicles, JA Mitsui Leasing and Fujitsu will collect data including location information and driving history. This data will be used in conjunction with the functions planned to be implemented in a service developed by Fujitsu (1) which supports EV implementation and operation, and Fujitsu's Social Digital Twin technology (2) to conduct operational simulations, including charging timing and business operations using EVs, based on actual usage data. Through these trials, the two companies aim to alleviate concerns regarding operational management, including vehicle costs and charging infrastructure development, often faced by customers considering EV adoption. By facilitating smooth EV implementation, this initiative contributes to CO2 emission reductions and the realization of sustainable mobility. Furthermore, leveraging this collaboration, JA Mitsui Leasing and Fujitsu will work with local governments and transportation operators in Japan to establish decarbonized social model regions.Content:- Comparative verification of economic efficiency, including vehicle leasing costs for gasoline and electric vehicles, as well as fuel and electricity costs- Comparative verification of CO2 emissions between gasoline and electric vehicles based on CO2 emissions per liter of gasoline and per kWh of electricity- Verification of operational feasibility through simulations considering the number of vehicles, charging infrastructure including basic charging (3) and en-route charging (4), and the number of chargers2. Roles and responsibilitiesJA Mitsui Leasing:- Overall management and coordination of the trials, selection of participating JA Group members, and development of new solutionsFujitsu- Provision of service to EV simulation functions and data analysis3. PeriodOctober 15, 2024 to the end of March 2025 (planned)4. Future plansThrough this field trial, JA Mitsui Leasing aims to support the promotion of EV adoption within the JA Group and surrounding communities, contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality.Under Fujitsu Uvance, which aims for a sustainable world, Fujitsu is promoting the Trusted Society initiative to protect people's lives while considering the regional environment and realizing a prosperous and sustainable local community. In the future, Fujitsu plans to link its service to support EV implementation and operation with its AI solution "Fujitsu Kozuchi" to provide optimal charging schedule planning and battery management based on data analysis. In this way, Fujitsu aims to address operational challenges related to EVs faced by various corporate clients and accelerate the realization of carbon neutrality.(1) A Fujitsu Uvance offering that contributes to GHG emission reductions and resilient urban development through efficient EV implementation, operation, and enhanced battery lifecycle value.(2) Social Digital Twin :A set of technologies that digitally reproduce not only the status of people and objects but also economic and social activities based on real-world data. This enables understanding of societal conditions and the mechanisms of problem occurrence, and supports policy planning to address increasingly diverse and complex challenges.(3) Basic charging :Charging at locations where EVs are regularly parked for extended periods, such as company parking lots.(4) En-route charging :Charging at charging spots along a route when the electricity required to reach the destination is insufficient.About JA Mitsui LeasingJAML advances corporate sustainability management to achieve its objective, "For a better society and future," as put up in the JAML Group Management Philosophy "Real Challenge, Real Change." It identifies five material issues ("Materiality"), which include "the achievement of the carbon-neutral". JAML will initiate to contribute to building a sustainable society.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press Contacts:JA Mitsui LeasingPR & IR Department, Corporate Management Division, JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd.Phone: +81-3-6775-3002E-mail: JAMLDG1114@jamitsuilease.co.jpFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.