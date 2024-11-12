ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), an aerospace, defence and information security company, Tuesday said its outlook for fiscal 2024 across all metrics remains unchanged.Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said, 'Our operational and financial performance so far in 2024 reaffirms our confidence in achieving the upgraded full year guidance we issued at the half year.'The company continues to expect sales to increase 12 percent - 14 percent on a constant currency basis, from last year's 25.284 billion pounds.Underlying EBIT or underlying earnings before interest and taxes is expected to grow 12 percent - 14 percent from 2.682 billion pounds reported last year.The company still expects underlying EPS to be up 7 percent - 9 percent from 63.2p posted in 2023.Additionally, BAE Systems said an interim dividend of 12.4 pence per share will be paid on December 2.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX