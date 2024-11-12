LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Convatec Group Plc (CNVVY), a medical products and technologies company, on Tuesday said that it is on track to deliver full-year double-digit adjusted earnings per share or EPS growth guidance.The company has also raised organic sales growth guidance, citing a trading growth across all categories.The Group now expects annual organic sales growth of 7.25 percent to 8 percent against previous expectation of 6 percent to 7 percent.Annual capital expenditure guidance still anticipated to be in the range of $120 million to140 million.Karim Bitar, CEO of Convatec, said: 'Convatec has delivered faster broad-based sales growth in the second half and operating margin is tracking materially ahead of H1, driven by strong execution of our FISBE strategy and lower inflation. We are on-track to deliver a mid-20s operating margin in 2026 or 2027.'For the full-year 2025, the Group expects to further expand operating margin and deliver double-digit adjusted EPS.This would be driven by 5 percent to 7 percent organic growth in non-InnovaMatrix sales, 96 percent of the Group, based on the broadening product portfolio, new product launches, ongoing productivity initiatives, and others.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX