CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Avia Solutions Group announced its first order with the company for 40 737-8s, with the potential to order 40 more later. Avia Solutions Group consists of 250+ companies providing a wide range of aviation services such as aircraft maintenance and repair by FL Technics, pilot and crew training by BAA Training and ground handling by Aviator & BGS.Avia Solutions has 11 air operator certificates including Avion Express, Smartlynx, Klasjet, Air Explore, BBN, Ascend Airways and Skytrans among others. These AOCs operate year round in over 60 countries on behalf of various scheduled airlines and tour operators.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX