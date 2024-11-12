BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $17.754 million, or $0.007 per share. This compares with $13.249 million, or $0.006 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.1% to $101.054 million from $70.146 million last year.UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $17.754 Mln. vs. $13.249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.007 vs. $0.006 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $101.054 Mln vs. $70.146 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX