BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation increased slightly in October after easing in the previous two months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.6 percent increase in September.Prices for non-food goods grew 4.75 percent from last year versus 4.72 percent in September, while those for food goods rose at a slightly faster pace by 3.45 percent. Costs for services were 7.66 percent more expensive, which was 7.88 percent in September.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX