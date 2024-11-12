TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent was 1.01 trillion Japanese yen, compared to prior year's loss of 1.41 trillion yen.Earnings per share were 679.37 yen, compared to loss of 974.03 yen a year ago.Income before income taxes was 1.46 trillion yen, compared to loss of 907.43 billion yen last year.The company recorded 2.65 trillion yen investment gain in the period, comprising 2.12 trillion yen gain at Investment Business of Holding Companies, and 599.8 billion yen investment gain at SoftBank Vision Funds, while it was 963.6 billion loss last year.Net sales grew 7.5 percent to 3.47 trillion yen from 3.23 trillion yen a year earlier.In Tokyo, SoftBank shares closed Tuesday's trading at 9,409.00 yen, down 1.09 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX