" We are very pleased with the strong performance that the RioCan team and our high-quality portfolio continue to deliver. Our results reflect how well our major-market, open-air, necessity-focused properties perform in all market conditions," said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. " Our expertise allows RioCan to capitalize on the favourable environment for retail real estate and we continue to strategically evolve our tenant roster to further enhance our income stability and future growth prospects. We remain dedicated to allocating capital responsibly. Our recent financing activities underscore our access to diverse funding and commitment to maintaining ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet."

Financial Highlights Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values) 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO 1 $ 137.9 $ 135.4 $ 401.6 $ 398.4 FFO per unit - diluted 1 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 1.34 $ 1.33 Net income (loss) $ 96.9 $ (73.5) $ 347.8 $ 156.5 Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 300,486 300,471 300,463 300,508 As at September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net book value per unit $ 25.01 $ 24.76

FFO per unit was $0.46, an increase of $0.01 per unit or 2.2% over the same period last year. Strong operating performance and completed developments increased NOI. This growth was partially offset by disposed NOI relating to the sale of lower quality commercial properties. Increases in interest income and fee and other income were offset by higher interest expense.

Net income of $96.9 million was $170.4 million higher than the same period last year. In addition to the items described above, net income included a $159.0 million favourable change in the fair value of investment properties.

We maintained financial flexibility with an FFO Payout Ratio1 of 61.7% and Liquidity1 of $1.3 billion, while our Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 improved to 9.1x. Our financial standing strengthened further with $1.05 billion of financing at an average interest rate of 4.48% in the form of debentures, term loans and CMHC mortgages completed since reporting our Q2 2024 results. For pro-forma metrics, refer to the Balance Sheet Strength section of this News Release.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Outlook

We are on track to achieve our original FFO guidance for the year of $1.79 to $1.82 per unit, excluding a Q4 2024 restructuring charge following a corporate reorganization subsequent to quarter end. In Q4 2024, we reduced our workforce by approximately 9.5% and expect the resulting charge to be approximately $9 million or $0.03 FFO per unit. Annualized cash savings of approximately $8 million are anticipated, with an estimated net G&A impact of approximately $4 million. The corporate restructuring is part of RioCan's ongoing responsible cost management, enhances workflow efficiency, and optimizes resource allocation to better align with business needs.

Commercial Same Property NOI excluding provision 1 is projected to grow between 2.0% and 2.5% in 2024. Following previously disclosed tenant vacancies, we used the opportunity to add more relevant and resilient retailers at higher rents. The time required to build out space for users such as grocers is longer, impacting this metric in the current year while our Commercial SPNOI growth target for future years remains at ~3%.

is projected to grow between 2.0% and 2.5% in 2024. Following previously disclosed tenant vacancies, we used the opportunity to add more relevant and resilient retailers at higher rents. The time required to build out space for users such as grocers is longer, impacting this metric in the current year while our Commercial SPNOI growth target for future years remains at ~3%. RioCan does not intend to commence new physical construction of mixed-use properties in 2024 and well into 2025. Development Spending1 on mixed-use projects, which were in progress prior to the reduction in new construction starts, is expected to be between $250 million to $300 million. Development Spending for retail in-fill projects is expected to be between $30 million to $40 million.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Operational Highlights (i)

Three months ended

September 30 Twelve months ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Occupancy - committed (ii) 97.8 % 97.5 % 97.8 % 97.5 % Retail occupancy - committed (ii) 98.6 % 98.3 % 98.6 % 98.3 % Blended leasing spread 14.2 % 12.9 % 14.8 % 10.8 % New leasing spread 24.2 % 21.0 % 30.7 % 14.5 % Renewal leasing spread 12.6 % 11.2 % 10.8 % 9.9 %

(i) Includes commercial portfolio only. (ii) Information presented as at respective periods then ended.

A new leasing spread of 24.2% drove the blended leasing spread to 14.2%. Renewal leasing spreads were also healthy at 12.6%. The portfolio's strength and the supply constraint of quality retail space create sustained leasing momentum.

1.3 million square feet of space was leased in the quarter including 251 thousand square feet of new leases.

Committed occupancy and retail committed occupancy reached record highs of 97.8% and 98.6%, respectively, both up 30 basis points sequentially, reflecting rising demand for RioCan's premium retail portfolio.

Commercial in-place occupancy of 97.0% increased 40 basis points from Q2 2024 due to tenants taking possession.

As at September 30, 2024, all 10 of the initial vacant units that resulted from tenant failures discussed in prior quarters have been leased. As of November 11, 2024, tenants at four of those locations are paying cash rent. Cash rents from the remaining six locations will commence at varying points over the next 11 months. These units were backfilled by relevant and resilient retailers at improved lease terms featuring 23.9% higher base rents on a weighted average basis, further improving the portfolio's overall quality and cash flow growth.

Finalized a land lease for a 158,000 square foot Costco at RioCan Centre Burloak. As part of our ongoing initiatives to continuously improve tenant quality and the quality of our shopping centres, we strategically replaced fashion-focused tenants with a strong, service-based anchor. This is expected to attract significant traffic, draw other tenants and enhance the overall appeal of the property.

Commercial Same Property NOI excluding provision 1 increased by 0.8% for the Third Quarter and 1.3% year-to-date. We expect continued improvement in this metric as signed tenancies reach cash rent commencement.

increased by 0.8% for the Third Quarter and 1.3% year-to-date. We expect continued improvement in this metric as signed tenancies reach cash rent commencement. Strong and stable tenants comprised 87.9% of annualized net rent, an improvement of 50 basis points year-over-year.

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

RioCan Living Update 1

Total NOI from our residential rental operations was $7.9 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 40.9% over the same period last year. Residential Same Property NOI 2 growth was 5.2% for the Third Quarter and 6.0% year-to-date.

growth was 5.2% for the Third Quarter and 6.0% year-to-date. RioCan Living TM currently operates 14 buildings, with a fair value of $1.1 billion, comprised of 3,160 residential units in operation with 12 of these buildings stabilized. These stabilized buildings are 94.7% leased as of November 11, 2024.

currently operates 14 buildings, with a fair value of $1.1 billion, comprised of 3,160 residential units in operation with 12 of these buildings stabilized. These stabilized buildings are 94.7% leased as of November 11, 2024. Construction of suites at FourFifty The Well TM was completed in the first half of 2024. As of November 11, 2024, 85.8% of the units are leased at rents in-line with expectations. Due to construction completion in the Second Quarter, we stopped the capitalization of interest expense and other carrying costs relating to this property, which resulted in a year-to-date short-term negative FFO impact of $2.0 million. We expect a positive contribution as the NOI from the property ramps up.

was completed in the first half of 2024. As of November 11, 2024, 85.8% of the units are leased at rents in-line with expectations. Due to construction completion in the Second Quarter, we stopped the capitalization of interest expense and other carrying costs relating to this property, which resulted in a year-to-date short-term negative FFO impact of $2.0 million. We expect a positive contribution as the NOI from the property ramps up. As at September 30, 2024, approximately 90% of the total units from RioCan's six active condominium construction projects have been pre-sold. RioCan expects to generate sales revenue of approximately $607 million between the remainder of 2024 and 2026 from these condominium and townhouse construction projects. This amount was reduced from $700 million at the end of the prior quarter and $800 million at the beginning of the year predominantly due to the sales of partial interests in the 11YV project, see below. Of the expected proceeds, approximately $516 million relates to pre-sold units. These units are under legally binding contracts, with the majority sold at prices below current market values, and an average deposit of 18.5% of the purchase price. These factors motivate buyers to close on their purchase. The funds received will be allocated towards repaying the construction loans associated with the condominium projects, with residual return of equity and profits flowing to the corporate balance sheet.

The Trust sold a 12.5% interest in the 11YV project in the Third Quarter, decreasing its interest in the project to 12.5% and resulting in a gain of $11.6 million. Together with the disposition of the 12.5% interest in 11YV in Q1 2024, these sales have resulted in the acceleration of $180 million of the approximate $800 million of sales revenue expected at the beginning of the year. These dispositions accelerate revenue, reduce our exposure to condominiums and preserve capital as purchasers assume the costs-to-complete and debt obligations.

1. Units at 100% ownership interest. 2. A non-GAAP measurement. For reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Development Highlights

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (in millions except square feet) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands (i) 30.0 151.0 137.0 327.0 Development Spending $ 72.0 $ 114.2 $ 264.3 $ 305.6 Development Projects Under Construction - sq. ft. in thousands (ii) 974.0 1,685.0 974.0 1,685.0

(i) At RioCan's ownership. Represents net leasable area (NLA) of property under development completions. Excludes NLA of residential inventory completions. (ii) Information presented as at the respective periods then ended, includes properties under development and residential inventory, equity-accounted joint ventures and represents gross floor area of the respective projects.

During the Third Quarter, $38.1 million or 30,000 square feet of properties under development were transferred to income producing properties.

Value recognized in the Trust's residential inventory and properties under development balances for zoned projects, excluding those under construction, is $30.66 per square foot and $19.38 per square foot for the total pipeline.

High foot traffic at The WellTM continues to surpass expectations with significant momentum from the official opening of Wellington MarketTM in Q2 2024. As of November 11, 2024, 97% of The Well's total commercial space is leased with 93% or 1,387,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest) in tenant possession. The retail space is 95% leased, with more than three quarters of the space open and operating. Additional retail tenants are expected to open in the coming months.

Investing and Capital Recycling

As of November 11, 2024, closed, firm and conditional dispositions totalled $124.9 million. Closed investment property dispositions in 2024 included an enclosed centre, a cinema-anchored property and three open-air centres for combined sales proceeds of $41.8 million, with $11.8 million closing subsequent to quarter-end. Conditional transactions include the disposal of a portion of an open-air retail site in Quebec for estimated proceeds at 84% above the IFRS carrying value, after deducting costs related to tenant relocation and other items.

A firm agreement was entered into after quarter-end by the Trust and its co-owner to sell Strada, a residential property located in downtown Toronto, for sale proceeds of $24.0 million for RioCan's 50% interest. The sale is expected to close in the coming months upon the assignment of the $15.0 million CMHC mortgage (at RioCan's interest) with a contractual interest rate of 4.29%. The sales price represents a 6% premium to the Trust's IFRS carrying value.

RioCan issued $30.4 million of new loans as part of its real estate lending program in the Third Quarter, bringing the year-to-date total of new loans advanced to $154.0 million, earning an average interest rate of 11.0%. Repayment of existing loans totalled $39.9 million on a year-to-date basis.

Capital Management Update

Since reporting Second Quarter 2024 results, RioCan secured $1.05 billion in financing with a weighted average term to maturity of 6.4 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.48% per annum, including the impact of bond forward hedges. The net proceeds have been allocated to paying off higher interest rate loans and will address near-term mortgage maturities, collectively having a weighted average interest rate of 5.87%. The specifics of this recent financing activity are: During the Third Quarter, the Trust completed $147.8 million of CMHC financing with a 10-year term at a fixed rate of 3.97%. The net loan proceeds were used to repay a higher interest floating rate construction loan. On October 2, 2024, RioCan extended the maturity date of the $200.0 million non-revolving unsecured credit facility to January 31, 2030, at a hedged annual all-in fixed interest rate of 4.47%. On October 3, 2024, RioCan issued senior unsecured debentures totalling $700.0 million in two series; $500.0 million Series AL senior unsecured debentures, with a coupon rate of 4.623% per annum maturing on October 3, 2031, and $200.0 million Series AM senior unsecured debentures, with a coupon rate of 4.004% per annum maturing on March 1, 2028. A portion of the debenture proceeds were used on October 4, 2024, to redeem, in full, its $300.0 million, 6.488% 3NC1 Series AI senior unsecured debentures due September 29, 2026 in accordance with their terms. The net proceeds were also used to replenish our liquidity by repaying the $252.0 million drawn balance on the revolving unsecured operating line of credit as at September 30, 2024.



Balance Sheet Strength

(in millions except percentages) As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Liquidity (i) 1 $ 1,340 $ 1,964 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1 9.1x 9.3x Unencumbered Assets (i) 1 $ 8,188 $ 8,090

(i) At RioCan's proportionate share.

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 9.1x on a proportionate share basis as at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.3x as at the end of 2023 and 9.5x as at Q3 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher Average Total Adjusted Debt balances. We expect to reach the high end of the 8.0x - 9.0x long-term target range by the end of this year.

Weighted average term to maturity was 3.50 years, compared to 2.97 years as at December 31, 2023.

As at September 30, 2024, Liquidity of $1.3 billion included $1.0 billion available on the revolving line of credit and $0.3 billion in undrawn construction lines and other bank loans. Liquidity decreased by $624.1 million when compared to the prior year-end, returning to more typical levels, due to timing of capital recycling, investment and financing activities.

RioCan's Unencumbered Assets were $8.2 billion as at September 30, 2024, increasing from the beginning of the year due to mortgage repayments.

Factoring in financing activity subsequent to September 30, 2024 as outlined in the Capital Management Update section above, RioCan's proforma liquidity and debt metrics on a proportionate share basis are as follows:

RioCan's proportionate share1 (in millions except percentages and years) As at

September 30, 2024 Pro-forma Liquidity $ 1,340 $ 1,740 Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt 1 10.0% 3.9% Floating rate exposure excluding construction loans 7.3% 1.3% Weighted average effective interest rate 4.17% 4.01% Weighted average term to maturity (in years) 3.5 4.0

1. A non-GAAP measurement. For reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Participants will be required to identify themselves and the organization on whose behalf they are participating.

To access the conference call, click on the following link to register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call: Pre-registration link. Participants who pre-register at any time prior to the call will receive an email with dial-in credentials including a login passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Those that are unable to pre-register may dial-in for operator assistance by calling 1-833-950-0062 and entering the access code: 418607.

For those unable to participate in the live mode, a replay will be available at 1-866-813-9403 with access code: 127491.

To access the simultaneous webcast, visit RioCan's website at Events and Presentations and click on the link for the webcast.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2024, our portfolio is comprised of 186 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33 million square feet (at RioCan's interest). To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures

All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, which are available on RioCan's website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Consistent with RioCan's management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan's financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per unit, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, Commercial Same Property NOI ("Commercial SPNOI"), Commercial Same Property NOI excluding provision, Residential Same Property NOI ("Residential SPNOI"), Development Spending, Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, RioCan's Proportionate Share, Unencumbered Assets as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section in RioCan's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:

RioCan's Proportionate Share

The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheets from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Assets Investment properties $ 13,828,779 $ 408,024 $ 14,236,803 $ 13,561,718 $ 411,811 $ 13,973,529 Equity-accounted investments 382,110 (382,110) - 383,883 (383,883) - Mortgages and loans receivable 430,361 (5,330) 425,031 289,533 (6,707) 282,826 Residential inventory 295,779 332,484 628,263 217,186 407,946 625,132 Assets held for sale 43,985 - 43,985 19,075 - 19,075 Receivables and other assets 264,053 57,476 321,529 246,652 50,681 297,333 Cash and cash equivalents 39,737 9,768 49,505 124,234 14,506 138,740 Total assets $ 15,284,804 $ 420,312 $ 15,705,116 $ 14,842,281 $ 494,354 $ 15,336,635 Liabilities Debentures payable $ 3,689,870 $ - $ 3,689,870 $ 3,240,943 $ - $ 3,240,943 Mortgages payable 2,895,000 159,939 3,054,939 2,740,924 158,292 2,899,216 Lines of credit and other bank loans 606,826 184,171 790,997 879,246 231,963 1,111,209 Accounts payable and other liabilities 579,368 76,202 655,570 543,398 104,099 647,497 Total liabilities $ 7,771,064 $ 420,312 $ 8,191,376 $ 7,404,511 $ 494,354 $ 7,898,865 Equity Unitholders' equity 7,513,740 - 7,513,740 7,437,770 - 7,437,770 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,284,804 $ 420,312 $ 15,705,116 $ 14,842,281 $ 494,354 $ 15,336,635

The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income (loss) from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Revenue Rental revenue $ 279,557 $ 8,179 $ 287,736 $ 269,001 $ 8,052 $ 277,053 Residential inventory sales 1,479 70,119 71,598 - 48,977 48,977 Property management and other service fees 5,303 (348) 4,955 2,408 - 2,408 286,339 77,950 364,289 271,409 57,029 328,438 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 92,825 798 93,623 87,274 884 88,158 Non-recoverable costs 9,518 686 10,204 7,880 588 8,468 Residential inventory cost of sales 1,123 58,014 59,137 - 38,972 38,972 103,466 59,498 162,964 95,154 40,444 135,598 Operating income 182,873 18,452 201,325 176,255 16,585 192,840 Other income (loss) Interest income 10,382 518 10,900 5,988 672 6,660 Income from equity-accounted investments 15,709 (15,709) - 14,229 (14,229) - Fair value (loss) gain on investment properties, net (40,495) 473 (40,022) (199,528) (167) (199,695) Investment and other income (loss), net 10,109 (651) 9,458 (502) (99) (601) (4,295) (15,369) (19,664) (179,813) (13,823) (193,636) Other expenses Interest costs, net 65,672 2,919 68,591 52,051 3,012 55,063 General and administrative 12,250 24 12,274 14,444 - 14,444 Internal leasing costs 3,346 - 3,346 3,020 - 3,020 Transaction and other costs 452 140 592 417 (250) 167 81,720 3,083 84,803 69,932 2,762 72,694 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 96,858 $ - $ 96,858 $ (73,490) $ - $ (73,490) Current income tax expense - - - 20 - 20 Net income (loss) $ 96,858 $ - $ 96,858 $ (73,510) $ - $ (73,510)

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Revenue Rental revenue $ 843,800 $ 24,440 $ 868,240 $ 814,595 $ 25,485 $ 840,080 Residential inventory sales 24,813 148,050 172,863 - 51,857 51,857 Property management and other service fees 13,311 (945) 12,366 12,366 - 12,366 881,924 171,545 1,053,469 826,961 77,342 904,303 Operating costs Rental operating costs Recoverable under tenant leases 295,045 2,530 297,575 279,704 2,668 282,372 Non-recoverable costs 26,158 2,031 28,189 18,923 1,733 20,656 Residential inventory cost of sales 15,745 120,948 136,693 - 40,359 40,359 336,948 125,509 462,457 298,627 44,760 343,387 Operating income 544,976 46,036 591,012 528,334 32,582 560,916 Other income (loss) Interest income 30,168 1,594 31,762 18,730 1,940 20,670 Income from equity-accounted investments 34,530 (34,530) - 25,573 (25,573) - Fair value loss on investment properties, net (31,357) (1,728) (33,085) (227,487) (618) (228,105) Investment and other income (loss), net 13,748 (2,479) 11,269 4,042 (313) 3,729 47,089 (37,143) 9,946 (179,142) (24,564) (203,706) Other expenses Interest costs, net 191,504 8,821 200,325 150,008 8,231 158,239 General and administrative 40,777 50 40,827 44,908 32 44,940 Internal leasing costs 10,031 - 10,031 8,763 - 8,763 Transaction and other costs 2,730 22 2,752 2,399 (245) 2,154 245,042 8,893 253,935 206,078 8,018 214,096 Income before income taxes $ 347,023 $ - $ 347,023 $ 143,114 $ - $ 143,114 Current income tax recovery (794) - (794) (13,347) - (13,347) Net income $ 347,817 $ - $ 347,817 $ 156,461 $ - $ 156,461

NOI and Same Property NOI

The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Income $ 182,873 $ 176,255 $ 544,976 $ 528,334 Adjusted for the following: Property management and other service fees (5,303) (2,408) (13,311) (12,366) Residential inventory gains (356) - (9,068) - Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 1,850 1,650 5,329 5,079 NOI $ 179,064 $ 175,497 $ 527,926 $ 521,047

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Commercial Commercial Same Property NOI $ 149,413 $ 149,102 $ 443,528 $ 441,840 NOI from income producing properties: Acquired (i) 852 16 3,731 1,219 Disposed (i) 730 4,675 1,821 15,157 1,582 4,691 5,552 16,376 NOI from completed commercial developments 11,199 8,553 31,850 22,393 NOI from properties under de-leasing (ii) 4,707 5,412 14,122 16,965 Lease cancellation fees 1,515 442 3,226 5,183 Straight-line rent adjustment 2,707 1,660 8,133 3,260 NOI from commercial properties 171,123 169,860 506,411 506,017 Residential Residential Same Property NOI 5,625 5,345 14,002 13,207 NOI from income producing properties: Acquired (i) 514 - 2,733 662 Disposed (i) - - 17 48 514 - 2,750 710 NOI from completed residential developments 1,802 292 4,763 1,113 NOI from residential rental 7,941 5,637 21,515 15,030 NOI $ 179,064 $ 175,497 $ 527,926 $ 521,047

(i) Includes properties acquired or disposed of during the periods being compared. (ii) NOI from limited number of properties undergoing significant de-leasing in preparation for redevelopment or intensification.

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Commercial Same Property NOI $ 149,413 $ 149,102 $ 443,528 $ 441,840 Residential Same Property NOI 5,625 5,345 14,002 13,207 Same Property NOI $ 155,038 $ 154,447 $ 457,530 $ 455,047

Commercial Same Property NOI excluding provision

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Commercial Same Property NOI $ 149,413 $ 149,102 $ 443,528 $ 441,840 Add (exclude): Same property provision for (recovery of) for credit losses 116 (714) (742) (4,549) Commercial Same Property NOI excluding provision $ 149,529 $ 148,388 $ 442,786 $ 437,291

FFO

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders to FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders $ 96,858 $ (73,510 ) $ 347,817 $ 156,461 Add back (deduct): Fair value losses, net 40,495 199,528 31,357 227,487 Fair value (gains) losses included in equity-accounted investments (473 ) 167 1,729 618 Internal leasing costs 3,346 3,020 10,031 8,763 Transaction losses (gains) on investment properties, net (i) 422 (77 ) 1,879 35 Transaction gains on equity-accounted investments (21 ) (69 ) (52 ) (69 ) Transaction costs (recoveries) on sale of investment properties 284 (4 ) 1,231 507 ERP implementation costs 958 2,121 5,368 8,530 ERP amortization (409 ) - (818 ) - Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (5,908 ) 1,898 (4,648 ) 2,711 Current income tax expense (recovery) - 20 (794 ) (13,347 ) Operational lease revenue from ROU assets 1,508 1,283 4,280 3,833 Operational lease expenses from ROU assets in equity-accounted investments (17 ) (14 ) (51 ) (39 ) Capitalized interest on equity-accounted investments (ii) 808 1,059 4,263 2,902 FFO $ 137,851 $ 135,422 $ 401,592 $ 398,392 Add back (deduct): Debt prepayment gain (457 ) - (457 ) - Restructuring costs 4 720 650 1,344 FFO Adjusted $ 137,398 $ 136,142 $ 401,785 $ 399,736 FFO per unit - basic $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 1.34 $ 1.33 FFO per unit - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 1.34 $ 1.33 FFO Adjusted per unit - diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 1.34 $ 1.33 Weighted average number of Units - basic (in thousands) 300,466 300,405 300,463 300,384 Weighted average number of Units - diluted (in thousands) 300,486 300,471 300,463 300,508 FFO for last four quarters $ 534,482 $ 526,035 Distributions paid for last four quarters $ 329,741 $ 317,500 FFO Payout Ratio 61.7 % 60.4 %

(i) Represents net transaction gains or losses connected to certain investment properties during the period. (ii) This amount represents the interest capitalized to RioCan's equity-accounted investment in WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 2, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 3, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 4, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 5, LP, RioCan-Fieldgate JV, RC (Queensway) LP, RC (Leaside) LP - Class B, PR Bloor Street LP and RC Yorkville LP. This amount is not capitalized to development projects under IFRS but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.

Development Spending

Total Development Spending for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Development expenditures on balance sheet: Properties under development $ 31,451 $ 57,470 $ 128,199 $ 191,992 Residential inventory 30,175 51,052 93,767 100,243 RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures 10,335 5,711 42,337 13,345 Total Development Spending $ 71,961 $ 114,233 $ 264,303 $ 305,580

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mixed-use projects $ 60,274 $ 98,414 $ 239,179 $ 263,684 Retail in-fill projects 11,687 15,819 25,124 41,896 Total Development Spending $ 71,961 $ 114,233 $ 264,303 $ 305,580

Total Contractual Debt

The following table reconciles total debt to Total Contractual Debt as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Debentures payable $ 3,689,870 $ - $ 3,689,870 $ 3,240,943 $ - $ 3,240,943 Mortgages payable 2,895,000 159,939 3,054,939 2,740,924 158,292 2,899,216 Lines of credit and other bank loans 606,826 184,171 790,997 879,246 231,963 1,111,209 Total debt $ 7,191,696 $ 344,110 $ 7,535,806 $ 6,861,113 $ 390,255 $ 7,251,368 Less: Unamortized debt financing costs, premiums and discounts on origination and debt assumed, and modifications (35,347) (472) (35,819) (24,019) (484) (24,503) Total Contractual Debt $ 7,227,043 $ 344,582 $ 7,571,625 $ 6,885,132 $ 390,739 $ 7,275,871

Floating Rate Debt and Fixed Rate Debt

The following table summarizes RioCan's Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Total fixed rate debt $ 6,611,435 $ 169,250 $ 6,780,685 $ 6,543,106 $ 212,554 $ 6,755,660 Total floating rate debt 580,261 174,860 755,121 318,007 177,701 495,708 Total debt $ 7,191,696 $ 344,110 $ 7,535,806 $ 6,861,113 $ 390,255 $ 7,251,368 Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt 8.1% 10.0% 4.6% 6.8% Total floating rate debt 580,261 174,860 755,121 Increase (Decrease) subsequent to quarter end from: Extended the maturity date of the non-revolving unsecured credit facilities and entered into an interest rate swap (199,894) - (199,894) Repayment of the revolving unsecured operating line of credit (252,000) - (252,000) Pro-forma floating rate debt $ 128,367 $ 174,860 $ 303,227 Total debt 7,191,696 344,110 7,535,806 Increase (Decrease) subsequent to quarter end from: Debenture issuance 700,000 - 700,000 Debenture redemption (300,000) - (300,000) Repayment of the revolving unsecured operating line of credit (252,000) - (252,000) Pro-forma Total debt $ 7,339,696 $ 344,110 $ 7,683,806 Pro-forma ratio of floating rate debt to total debt 1.7% 3.9%

Liquidity

As at September 30, 2024, RioCan had approximately $1.3 billion of Liquidity as summarized in the following table:

As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit $ 998,000 $ - $ 998,000 $ 1,250,000 $ - $ 1,250,000 Undrawn construction lines and other bank loans 180,018 112,388 292,406 385,715 189,563 575,278 Cash and cash equivalents 39,737 9,768 49,505 124,234 14,506 138,740 Liquidity $ 1,217,755 $ 122,156 $ 1,339,911 $ 1,759,949 $ 204,069 $ 1,964,018 Increase (decrease) subsequent to quarter end from: Debenture issuance 700,000 - 700,000 Debenture redemption (300,000) - (300,000) Repayment of the revolving unsecured operating line of credit (252,000) - (252,000) Increase in the undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit 252,000 - 252,000 Pro-forma Liquidity $ 1,617,755 $ 122,156 $ 1,739,911

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles consolidated net income attributable to Unitholders to Adjusted EBITDA:

Twelve months ended September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (thousands of dollars) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Net income attributable to Unitholders $ 230,158 $ - $ 230,158 $ 38,802 $ - $ 38,802 Add (deduct) the following items: Income tax recovery: Current (812) - (812) (13,365) - (13,365) Fair value losses on investment properties, net 254,278 15,233 269,511 450,408 14,123 464,531 Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (i) (6,494) - (6,494) 865 - 865 Internal leasing costs 13,187 - 13,187 11,919 - 11,919 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 10,085 - 10,085 10,154 - 10,154 Interest costs, net 250,444 11,929 262,373 208,948 11,339 220,287 Debt prepayment gain (457) - (457) - - - Restructuring costs 674 - 674 1,368 - 1,368 ERP implementation costs 8,870 - 8,870 12,032 - 12,032 Depreciation and amortization 1,737 - 1,737 2,632 - 2,632 Transaction losses (gains) on the sale of investment properties, net (ii) 2,654 (65) 2,589 1,180 (83) 1,097 Transaction costs on investment properties 6,331 1 6,332 5,606 1 5,607 Operational lease revenue (expenses) from ROU assets 5,563 (67) 5,496 5,116 (55) 5,061 Adjusted EBITDA $ 776,218 $ 27,031 $ 803,249 $ 735,665 $ 25,325 $ 760,990

(i) The fair value gains and losses on marketable securities may include both the change in unrealized fair value and realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities. By adding back the change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities, RioCan effectively continues to include realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA and excludes unrealized fair value gains and losses on marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA. (ii) Includes transaction gains and losses realized on the disposition of investment properties.

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:

Twelve months ended September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Average total debt outstanding $ 7,016,318 $ 369,811 $ 7,386,129 $ 6,879,087 $ 317,231 $ 7,196,318 Less: average cash and cash equivalents (60,532) (10,200) (70,732) (120,952) (11,408) (132,360) Average Total Adjusted Debt $ 6,955,786 $ 359,611 $ 7,315,397 $ 6,758,135 $ 305,823 $ 7,063,958 Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 776,218 $ 27,031 $ 803,249 $ 735,665 $ 25,325 $ 760,990 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 9.0 9.1 9.2 9.3

(i) Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled in the immediately preceding table.

Unencumbered Assets

The tables below summarize RioCan's Unencumbered Assets as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As at September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted) IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share IFRS basis Equity-

accounted

investments RioCan's

proportionate

share Investment properties $ 13,828,779 $ 408,024 $ 14,236,803 $ 13,561,718 $ 411,811 $ 13,973,529 Less: Encumbered investment properties 5,700,550 348,231 6,048,781 5,531,177 352,425 5,883,602 Unencumbered Assets $ 8,128,229 $ 59,793 $ 8,188,022 $ 8,030,541 $ 59,386 $ 8,089,927

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan's objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan's current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in RioCan's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release. Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

