LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group Plc. (DRX.L), a power generation company, announced on Tuesday that its current trading is strong and expects annual adjusted EBITDA to be around the top end of analysts' consensus estimates.This reflects a continued strong performance across the businesses, including Flexible Generation, Pellet Production, and Biomass Generation.The company expects its annual EBITDA to be around the top end of analyst estimates 1.004 billion, with a range of 993 million pounds to 1.039 billion pounds.Drax will release its full-year results on February 27, 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX