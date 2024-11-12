WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were slightly higher on Tuesday, after having fallen more than 5 percent over the past two trading sessions on a soft demand outlook in China.Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $72.11 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $68.32.The upside was capped by disappointment over China's stimulus plan unveiled during last weekend and concerns the market may flip to oversupply.A stronger dollar is also making commodities, including oil more expensive for most buyers.Amid a lack of positive triggers, investors now seek direction from OPEC's monthly report and the latest inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration.A report from Bank of America said that non-OPEC crude supply will likely grow by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 and 900,000 bpd in 2026.Traders also seek clarity on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policy proposals on global geopolitics, U.S.-China relations, NATO, immigration, and economic policies.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX