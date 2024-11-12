BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - HUYA Inc. (HUYA) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB23.61 million, or RMB0.10 per share. This compares with RMB10.54 million, or RMB0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, HUYA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB78.04 million or RMB0.34 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to RMB1.537 billion from RMB1.664 billion last year.HUYA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB23.61 Mln. vs. RMB10.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.10 vs. RMB0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB1.537 Bln vs. RMB1.664 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX