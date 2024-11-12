New solution addresses key challenges in data migration and integration for businesses upgrading to SAP S/4HANA

Semarchy, a leader in master data management (MDM) and data integration, has announced a strategic partnership with premier MDM consultancy Apgar to launch SAP Accelerators. This innovative solution is designed to facilitate seamless, cost-effective data migrations and successful integrations with SAP S/4HANA, addressing the challenges businesses face during these critical transitions.

Migrating to SAP S/4HANA is a complex process but one increasingly favoured by businesses. During integration, however, many companies have struggled with a range of issues, from the risk of data loss to data cleansing requirements, and from legal system updates to system compatibility issues. The Semarchy-Apgar partnership directly addresses these pain points, offering a robust solution that uses Semarchy's data platform and Apgar's deep expertise in SAP environments. This will make the transition more efficient for businesses.

"Our collaboration with Apgar represents a significant leap forward in simplifying SAP S/4HANA migrations," said Hervé Chapron, SVP Sales General Manager EMEA at Semarchy. "By combining our advanced data management capabilities with Apgar's SAP proficiency, we're equipping businesses with a powerful toolkit to navigate the complexities of these transitions efficiently and securely. Establishing a strong data foundation is essential not only for streamlining these migrations, but also for enabling the successful adoption of AI technologies in the long term."

The SAP Accelerators offer several key benefits:

Streamlined data migration processes, reducing the risk of data loss and integrity issues

Enhanced data cleansing and governance capabilities to ensure high-quality data in the new SAP S/4HANA environment

Improved system compatibility and integration, minimising disruptions to business operations

Accelerated time-to-value for SAP S/4HANA implementations

Unparalleled flexibility in data modelling, allowing enterprises to create custom workflows and adapt data models that precisely fit their business requirements.

Jean-Yves Falque, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Apgar, commented: "For many years, we have accumulated unparalleled experience in managing SAP S/4 master data, allowing our customers to secure their SAP S/4 upgrade projects and achieve a new level of flexibility and trust in their master data.

"Today, we are thrilled to announce the availability of our solution on the powerful Semarchy data platform. This provides businesses with access to a cutting-edge solution for managing their SAP master data.

"This unique collaboration with Semarchy leverages our combined strengths to address the critical challenges of SAP S/4 upgrades, ensuring improved governance, seamless integration, and more efficient operations."

The Semarchy-Apgar solution offers a more viable alternative to traditional MDM tools like SAP MDG, particularly for companies seeking flexibility and scalability in their data management approach. While SAP MDG is a well-established option, some enterprises encounter limitations as their data governance needs grow more complex. Semarchy offers a modern approach with flexible data modelling, lower cost of ownership, and seamless integration with both SAP and non-SAP systems. This partnership focuses on executing successful data migrations and answering critical business questions throughout the SAP S/4HANA upgrade process.

One example that illustrates the practical benefits of this approach comes from Savencia. The global food group successfully transitioned from SAP to Semarchy's solution, identifying 27,000 golden data records among 180,000 customers, which in turn greatly improved data quality and reduced redundancy.

Businesses embarking on SAP S/4HANA migrations can rely on this joint solution to overcome common obstacles, ensure data integrity and accelerate digital transformation.

