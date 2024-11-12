WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Rep. Mike Waltz as the next White House National Security Adviser, media reports quoting sources say.A colonel in the U.S. Army, who fought the War in Afghanistan, 50- year-old Waltz is a long-time supporter of Trump.A decorated Green Beret who wrote the book 'Warrior Diplomat: A Green Beret's Battles from Washington to Afghanistan', Waltz also served in the Middle East and Africa.First elected in 2018 as representative for Florida's 6th congressional district, the Republican candidate was re-elected to the House from Florida in the election last week.He is currently a member of Congressional committees on the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence.Waltz' proposed nomination to a key advisory role in the upcoming Trump administration's national security and foreign policy matters comes in the wake of Trump suggesting that Washington's policy towards the Middle East conflict, China, Ukraine, Russia and Iran will be reassessed.Waltz recently said the United States' military assistance to Ukraine needs to be reviewed.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX