COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $3.648 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $3.810 billion, or $3.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, The Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.78 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $40.217 billion from $37.710 billion last year.The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $3.648 Bln. vs. $3.810 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.67 vs. $3.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $40.217 Bln vs. $37.710 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX