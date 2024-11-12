WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):Earnings: $11.87 million in Q2 vs. -$1.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.43 million or $0.20 per share for the period.Revenue: $287.50 million in Q2 vs. $284.68 million in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.76 Full year revenue guidance: $1.2 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX