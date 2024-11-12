MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target (TGT) announced its store hours for Black Friday week and the rest of the holiday season. On Friday, Nov. 29, doors open early at 6 a.m. local time for those looking to shop the recently announced Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book plus The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on CD and vinyl, available exclusively at Target. For Thanksgiving, Target stores will be open regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27.Beyond Black Friday and for the rest of the holiday season, Target is offering extended store shopping hours of 7 a.m. to midnight, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX