Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FSE: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, today announced that, as part of improving its services and increase its audience, it will accept crypto currencies as of 2025 for all its privacy communications solutions, improving end user privacy and information security.

This initiative aligns with Sekur's strategy to broaden the distribution of its Swiss-based privacy solutions and extends anonymous and secure payments through digital currencies to its private off-grid Swiss-hosted privacy communications solutions.

This initiative also targets the crypto, gaming and financial industry, providing a never seen layer of privacy protection and secure communications to traders, gaming platforms and its clients through our Sekur suite of applications.

Recently, the crypto industry has been rocked by multiple hacks reported in the media, including losses for casino and government-controlled wallets, as well as thousands of individuals losing tens of millions of dollars to hackers and cyber-attacks.

Sekur's platform is specifically designed to shield individuals and businesses from cyber threats and privacy breaches, catering to the growing demand for a unique value proposition in privately held, Swiss-hosted data privacy. The platform operates independently, with no reliance on third-party big-tech cloud or communications solutions, offering an exclusive level of data privacy protection and security.

CEO Statement

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are pleased to extend to enhanced forms of payment, expanding our audience to the crypto traders and gaming markets, reaching a significantly larger audience particularly vulnerable to cyber-attacks and privacy intrusion. The common denominator of the breaches is the use of existing Big Tech communications, email, messenger, and VPNs. Crypto users will now have access to our affordable and comprehensive cybersecurity and privacy solutions using a payment form they trust, offering the same anonymity and security as Sekur. We anticipate rapid growth in sales once we activate digital currencies as a new payment form for Sekur."

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards.

