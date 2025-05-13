Sekur Private Data Ltd. In Discussions to Launch its Privacy Communications Solution in Several African Nations

MIAMI, FL AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has started discussions with several referral partners to launch its Sekur privacy solutions in several countries in the African continent.

In anticipation of its Enterprise and Government solutions launch, Sekur has started discussions with several reselling partners in Africa to distribute Sekur's privacy communications solutions in multiple nations in that continent. The program is aimed at targeting C-level executives, VIPs, government officials and departments. Africa has emerged as one of the most targeted regions in the globe by hackers and rogue nations. According to TechPoint Africa, eight African countries rank among the top 20 most cyber attacked nations globally. The report shows that eight African countries - Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Mozambique - were among the top 20 most attacked countries globally in January 2025. In addition, education, government, and telecommunications were the most attacked sectors.

Sekur's Communications Suite offers a secure privacy platform for encrypted email, messaging and VPN -soon to be enhanced with multi-tiered user authorization for elevated enterprise security. As global demand for secure mobile communications accelerates-projected to reach $88.8 billion by 2032 -Sekur is strategically positioned within a $14.5 billion market growing at a 19.8% CAGR. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $578.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033. The market was valued at $219.0 billion in 2023.

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information. The Company is also pleased to announce the closure of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on April 23 2025, through the issuance of 1,000,000 convertible units for a total of US$50,000 or CA$70,000. The convertible private placement carries a 15% interest per year for a period of 2 years. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.07 per share, and one full share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of CA$0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from issuance of unit. (the "Warrant Term").

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

