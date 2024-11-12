Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it has signed a franchisee and retail location for its smash burger brand Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more, for the city of Hamilton, Ontario.

Rosie's Burgers



"The Rosie's brand has definitely taken flight. With multiple locations now in simultaneous development and construction, Rosie's growth is outpacing the early success of our previous burger brand, Burgers Priest, thanks to our asset-light franchise model and delivery team," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"Hamilton, Ontario, is an excellent location for a Rosie's due to its vibrant and growing community. As one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, Hamilton boasts a diverse population with a mix of families, young professionals, and tourists. The city is known for its thriving retail and entertainment sectors, including popular destinations for tourists which attract significant foot traffic. Additionally, Hamilton's well-developed infrastructure and accessibility via major highways make it a convenient dining destination. The city's commitment to supporting local businesses and its dynamic culinary scene further enhance its appetite for a successful burger restaurant in this bustling area."

Rosie's Burgers



"We look forward to continuing our accelerated growth both organically with our current brands and inorganically through strategic M&A. The rapidly evolving expansion of the Rosie's brand exemplifies our ability to deliver accelerated organic growth as our franchise program consistently and reliably produces results. Our model provides franchisees with a blueprint for success, minimizing the risks typically associated with entrepreneurship."



"Our overarching strategy has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands within the food sector. Anticipating the continued rollout of our franchising initiative, we expect these new franchised locations to contribute to the company's overall revenue and profitability."

"We currently have 421 contractually committed retail locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio - whether in development, under construction, or already open. As we open new stores, the Happy Belly footprint continues to grow. Our team is committed to sourcing and evaluating real estate, reviewing franchisee applications, and collaborating closely with area developers to support our asset-light franchising model. At present, five of our restaurant brands are simultaneously under construction, and we are excited to announce multiple brand openings throughout 2024-2025. By focusing on securing high-quality franchisees and prime real estate locations across Canada, we will further strengthen our expansion efforts."

We are just getting started.

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly



SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.