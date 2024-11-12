BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled -$41.67 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$69.15 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.7% to $102.27 million from $69.23 million last year.Zai Lab Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -$41.67 Mln. vs. -$69.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.04 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $102.27 Mln vs. $69.23 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX