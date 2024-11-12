LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a major step forward in the Government's mission to make the country a clean energy superpower.At the first day of the World Leaders Summit at COP, Starmer announced major investment in pro-growth clean energy transition.Offshore wind developers will be incentivised to invest in the UK's industrial heartlands, coastal areas and oil and gas communities, boosting green jobs, and to support sustainable factories.Delivering on a Government manifesto commitment, the Clean Industry Bonus will come with a provisional £27 million ($34.63 million) per Gigawatt of offshore wind projects. That means if between 7 to 8 GW of offshore wind apply, the budget could go up to £200 million ($256 million).The bonus will create the conditions for cleaner energy industries to thrive in the UK and elsewhere, while rewarding firms for investing in less polluting suppliers - tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad.It will help to attract private investment in hard-working communities across Scotland, Wales, the North East and North West, to build more sustainable offshore wind blades, cables and ports, according to the Prime Minster's Office. ??'By acting decisively and early, the UK has an opportunity to lead the world in the industries of the future - working in partnership with business - creating real energy security, cutting energy bills and building jobs and supply chains in the UK. -'But we can't move alone - and at COP I will lead efforts to protect Britain from climate change by also working with other countries to accelerate the global clean transition to tackle the causes at its root.'UK is expected to announce new UK climate target to reduce emissions during the climate change summit, which started in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Monday.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX