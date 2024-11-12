SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, along with recent product highlights and corporate updates.

"In the third quarter, we delivered strong commercial results, maintained financial discipline, and continued to advance our global pipeline of innovative medicines," said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. "The launch of VYVGART® has been a great success, and we are well-positioned to support the ongoing needs of many patients living with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Our late-stage pipeline is progressing well. The China bridging study of KarXT for schizophrenia had positive results for all study endpoints, and we expect a China submission in early 2025. The FORTITUDE-102 study, which evaluates bemarituzumab in gastric cancer, has completed enrollment. Additionally, promising data from our global Phase 1 study of ZL-1310 - a potential best-in-class DLL3-targeted ADC being developed globally for small cell lung cancer (SCLC) - has shown preliminary breakthrough antitumor activity. We believe we are on track to drive substantial value for our business over the next few years."

"Our net product revenues in the third quarter grew 47% y-o-y, driven by the continued strong uptake of VYVGART," said Josh Smiley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Zai Lab. "VYVGART in gMG, is on track to be a blockbuster launch in its first year on China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). The VYVGART franchise has tremendous potential. In addition to evaluating a variety of additional indications, we expect to launch the subcutaneous formulation of VYVGART (VYVGART Hytrulo) for gMG and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in the fourth quarter. Our late-stage programs including bemarituzumab for gastric cancer and KarXT for schizophrenia present high potential opportunities that will further drive growth. Meanwhile, we had significant improvement in net loss, driven by our continued efforts to improve efficiency and exercise financial discipline. We are well positioned for future growth and profitability, supported by our current commercial portfolio and advancing global and late-stage pipeline."

1 Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, current restricted cash, and short-term investments.

Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Product revenue, net was $101.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $69.2 million for the same period in 2023, representing 47% y-o-y growth, 46% y-o-y growth at constant exchange rate (CER). This increase was primarily driven by increased sales for VYVGART and was also supported by increased sales for ZEJULA ® and NUZYRA ® . VYVGART was $27.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2023, driven by increased sales since its launch in September 2023 and listing on NRDL for the treatment of gMG effective January 1, 2024. ZEJULA was $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 16% y-o-y from $41.6 million for the same period in 2023. ZEJULA sales remained strong as it continued to be the leading PARP inhibitor in hospital sales for ovarian cancer in mainland China. NUZYRA was $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 82% y-o-y compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2023, driven by the NRDL listings for the IV formulation of NUZYRA for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in the first quarter of 2023 and the oral formulation for these indications in the first quarter of 2024.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $66.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $58.8 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was primarily due to increased upfront and milestone fees for our license and collaboration agreements, partially offset by decreased clinical trial expenses and personnel costs as a result of ongoing resource prioritization and efficiency efforts.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses were $67.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $68.6 million for the same period in 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by decreased personnel costs as a result of ongoing resource prioritization and efficiency efforts, partially offset by increased general selling expenses primarily for VYVGART.

Loss from operations was $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, $48.2 million when adjusted to exclude non-cash expenses including depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of loss from operations (GAAP) to adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) is included at the end of this release.

Net loss was $41.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, or a loss per ordinary share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 (or loss per American Deposit Share (ADS) of $0.42), compared to a net loss of $69.2 million for the same period in 2023, or a loss per ordinary share of $0.07 (or loss per ADS of $0.71).

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and current restricted cash totaled $716.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $730.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

Corporate Updates

Below are key corporate updates since our last earnings release:

Organizational Update: In September 2024, the Company appointed Prista Charuworn, M.D., as Vice President, Immunology, Global R&D. Dr. Charuworn is an accomplished gastroenterologist with extensive experience and leadership in clinical development in hepatology and immunology. She reports to Rafael Amado, M.D., President of Global Research and Development, and is responsible for leading and advancing the R&D strategy and execution of our immunology therapeutic area as well as our neuroscience and infectious disease assets. She previously held key leadership roles in clinical development at Amgen, AstraZeneca and Gilead.

Recent Pipeline Highlights

Below are key product updates since our last earnings release:

Oncology Pipeline

Global Pipeline - ZL-1310 (DLL3 ADC): In October 2024, Zai Lab presented data from a Phase 1 study of ZL-1310 in extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC) after platinum-based therapy. The data, from the ongoing Part 1a monotherapy dose-escalation portion of the study, included results from 25 patients across four dose cohorts (0.8 mg/kg, 1.6mg/kg, 2.0 mg/kg, 2.4 mg/kg). Findings from this study suggest that ZL-1310 delivers anti-tumor activity across multiple dose levels with an overall response rate of 74%. It was well tolerated across all dose levels with the majority of treatment emergent adverse events being Grade 1 or 2.

In October 2024, Zai Lab presented data from a Phase 1 study of ZL-1310 in extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC) after platinum-based therapy. The data, from the ongoing Part 1a monotherapy dose-escalation portion of the study, included results from 25 patients across four dose cohorts (0.8 mg/kg, 1.6mg/kg, 2.0 mg/kg, 2.4 mg/kg). Findings from this study suggest that ZL-1310 delivers anti-tumor activity across multiple dose levels with an overall response rate of 74%. It was well tolerated across all dose levels with the majority of treatment emergent adverse events being Grade 1 or 2. Bemarituzumab (FGFR2b): In October 2024, Zai Lab and partner Amgen completed patient enrollment for the global Phase 3 FORTITUDE-102 study of bemarituzumab in combination with chemotherapy and a checkpoint inhibitor in first-line gastric cancer.

Immunology, Neuroscience, and Infectious Disease Pipeline

Efgartigimod (FcRn): In November 2024, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the subcutaneous formulation of efgartigimod, under the brand name VYVGART Hytrulo, for the treatment of adult patients with CIDP. It is the first and only NMPA-approved treatment for patients with CIDP in China. The product is to be administered as a single subcutaneous injection per week (1,000 mg fixed dose) delivered over 30 to 90 seconds.

In November 2024, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the subcutaneous formulation of efgartigimod, under the brand name VYVGART Hytrulo, for the treatment of adult patients with CIDP. It is the first and only NMPA-approved treatment for patients with CIDP in China. The product is to be administered as a single subcutaneous injection per week (1,000 mg fixed dose) delivered over 30 to 90 seconds. Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride (KarXT) (M1/M4-agonist): In October 2024, Zai Lab announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 bridging study evaluating the safety and efficacy of KarXT in schizophrenia in China. The study met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.2-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo at Week 5 (-16.9 KarXT vs. -7.7 placebo, p=0.0014). The study also met all secondary efficacy endpoints. Zai Lab expects to submit a New Drug Application to the NMPA for KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia in early 2025. In October 2024, Zai Lab partner Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced new topline results from the Phase 3 EMERGENT-4 and EMERGENT-5 open-label trials evaluating the long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability of KarXT in adults with schizophrenia over 52 weeks of treatment. In the analysis, KarXT was associated with continued improvements in symptoms of schizophrenia across all efficacy measures. KarXT continued to see a lack of weight gain, and it was not associated with movement disorders or metabolic changes. In September 2024, BMS announced that the U.S. FDA approved KarXT, under the brand name COBENFY TM , for the treatment of adult patients with schizophrenia.

Global Pipeline - ZL-1503 (IL-13/IL-31): In September 2024, Zai Lab presented pre-clinical data of ZL-1503, an IL-13/IL-31 bi-specific antibody, at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology Congress (EADV) 2024. The presentation discussed the potential of ZL-1503 as a novel treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as other diseases involving the IL-13 and IL-31 pathways.

Anticipated Major Milestones in 2024 and 2025

Expected Commercial Launches in China by the End of 2024

XACDURO (SUL-DUR) for the treatment of adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex.

for the treatment of adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of complex. VYVGART Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa injection (subcutaneous injection)) as an add on to standard therapy for the treatment of adult patients with gMG who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive and for the treatment of adult patients with CIDP.

as an add on to standard therapy for the treatment of adult patients with gMG who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive and for the treatment of adult patients with CIDP. AUGTYRO (repotrectinib, ROS1/TRK) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1+ NSCLC.

Upcoming Potential NMPA Submissions

Xanomeline and Trospium Chloride (KarXT) (M1/M4-agonist): NDA submission in schizophrenia in early 2025.

NDA submission in schizophrenia in early 2025. TTFields (Tumor Treating Fields) : Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submission in second-line+ NSCLC following progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Zai Lab partner Novocure announced that TTFields was approved by the FDA under the brand name Optune Lua ® for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC in October 2024.

: Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submission in second-line+ NSCLC following progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Zai Lab partner Novocure announced that TTFields was approved by the FDA under the brand name Optune Lua for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC in October 2024. Tisotumab Vedotin (Tissue Factor ADC): BLA submission in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer following progression on or after chemotherapy.

BLA submission in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer following progression on or after chemotherapy. Repotrectinib (ROS1/TRK): supplementary NDA submission in NTRK+ solid tumors.

Expected Clinical Development and Data Readouts in 2024 and 2025

Efgartigimod (FcRn)

Zai Lab partner argenx to provide topline data from the Phase 2/3 ALKIVIA study evaluating efgartigimod across three myositis subsets (immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, anti-synthetase syndrome, and dermatomyositis) by the end of 2024. Zai Lab to join the Phase 3 portion of this study in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Zai Lab to continue to work with argenx to explore the potential of efgartigimod to treat other IgG-mediated autoimmune indications by joining several studies in Greater China, including: The global registrational studies of efgartigimod alfa injection given by prefilled syringe in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) in the fourth quarter of 2024. The global registrational Phase 3 studies in seronegative gMG and ocular MG in early 2025 aiming to expand the label into broader MG populations. The global registrational Phase 3 study in Sjogren's disease in the second half of 2025.



Bemarituzumab (FGFR2b)

Zai Lab partner Amgen to provide a data readout from the Phase 3 FORTITUDE-101 study of bemarituzumab combined with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in first-line gastric cancer. We are participating in the study in Greater China.

TTFields

Zai Lab partner Novocure to provide a topline data readout from the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 clinical trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer in the fourth quarter of 2024. We are participating in the study in Greater China.

ZL-1310 (DLL3 ADC)

Zai Lab to enroll patients into dose expansion in the ongoing global Phase 1 study for ZL-1310 monotherapy for second-line+ ES-SCLC in 2024, and initiate dose escalation for the first-line setting, in combination with atezolizumab and platinum-based chemotherapy in 2025.

Zai Lab to initiate a global Phase 1 study to explore ZL-1310 in other neuroendocrine tumors in 2025.

ZL-6301 (ROR1 ADC)

Zai Lab to initiate a global Phase 1 study in solid tumors in 2025.

ZL-1503 (IL-13/IL-31)

Zai Lab to submit an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA in 2025.

Zai Lab Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. dollars ($), except for number of shares and per share data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 616,086 790,151 Restricted cash, current 100,000 - Short-term investments - 16,300 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $14 and $17 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 49,970 59,199 Notes receivable 19,278 6,134 Inventories, net 39,548 44,827 Prepayments and other current assets 35,667 22,995 Total current assets 860,549 939,606 Restricted cash, non-current 1,118 1,113 Long term investments 3,153 9,220 Prepayments for equipment 32 111 Property and equipment, net 50,765 53,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,833 14,844 Land use rights, net 3,012 3,069 Intangible assets, net 51,669 13,389 Long-term deposits 975 1,209 Value added tax recoverable 1,240 - Total assets 985,346 1,036,295 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 120,652 112,991 Current operating lease liabilities 6,585 7,104 Short-term debt 112,994 - Other current liabilities 46,084 82,972 Total current liabilities 286,315 203,067 Deferred income 24,924 28,738 Non-current operating lease liabilities 6,113 8,047 Other non-current liabilities 325 325 Total liabilities 317,677 240,177 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (par value of $0.000006 per share; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 989,268,370 and 977,151,270 shares issued as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 984,356,170 and 972,239,070 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 3,031,628 2,975,302 Accumulated deficit (2,371,399) (2,195,980) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,270 37,626 Treasury Stock (at cost, 4,912,200 shares as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) (20,836) (20,836) Total shareholders' equity 667,669 796,118 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 985,346 1,036,295

Zai Lab Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands of $, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Product revenue, net 101,847 69,228 289,102 200,889 Collaboration revenue 418 - 816 - Total revenues 102,265 69,228 289,918 200,889 Expenses Cost of product revenue (36,569) (25,479) (105,336) (70,579) Cost of collaboration revenue (348) - (433) - Research and development (65,982) (58,767) (182,252) (183,920) Selling, general, and administrative (67,219) (68,552) (216,123) (198,982) Gain on sale of intellectual property - - - 10,000 Loss from operations (67,853) (83,570) (214,226) (242,592) Interest income 9,029 9,172 28,017 29,493 Interest expense (745) - (1,350) - Foreign currency gains (losses) 14,457 4,852 8,281 (26,315) Other income, net 3,441 394 3,859 223 Loss before income tax (41,671) (69,152) (175,419) (239,191) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss (41,671) (69,152) (175,419) (239,191) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.04) (0.07) (0.18) (0.25) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted 981,687,390 968,767,730 976,941,030 965,060,570

Zai Lab Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands of $) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss (41,671) (69,152) (175,419) (239,191) Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (14,503) (4,228) (9,356) 22,267 Comprehensive loss (56,174) (73,380) (184,775) (216,924)

Zai Lab Limited

Non-GAAP Measures

($ in thousands) Growth on a Constant Exchange Rate (CER) Basis Three Months Ended

September 30, Year over Year %

Growth Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year over Year %

Growth 2024 2023 As

reported At CER* 2024 2023 As reported At CER* Product revenue, net 101,847 69,228 47% 46% 289,102 200,889 44% 45% Loss from operations (67,853) (83,570) (19)% (20)% (214,226) (242,592) (12)% (11)%

* The growth rates at CER were calculated assuming the same foreign currency exchange rates were in effect for the current and prior year periods.

Reconciliation of Loss from Operations (GAAP) to Adjusted Loss from Operations (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP loss from operations (67,853) (83,570) (214,226) (242,592) Plus: Depreciation and amortization expenses 2,871 1,918 8,824 6,570 Plus: Share-based compensation 16,795 21,992 53,413 59,164 Adjusted loss from operations (48,187) (59,660) (151,989) (176,858)

