WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Central Command has said its forces have carried out strikes against Iranian-backed targets in Syria in retaliation for recent attacks on US forces in the country.'U.S. Centcom forces conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations associated with Iranian groups in Syria in response to several attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours,' Centcom said in a press release Monday.These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct anti-terrorist operations targeting the Islamic State, it added.'Our message is clear. Attacks against U.S. and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Centcom commander. 'We will continue to take every step necessary to protect our personnel and coalition partners and respond to reckless attacks.'The Pentagon has deployed hundreds of troops in eastern Syria and Iraq in supportive role to local forces several years after withdrawing significant number of its forces from active combat to prevent the resurgence the IS cadres.Militant outfits, mostly pro-Iranian groups, have stepped up attacks targeting American troops in the region since Hamas carried out a cross-border attack in Israel in October last year that triggered the year-old Middle East war.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX