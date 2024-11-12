Vertiqal Studios Signs Ideon Media to Lead Canadian Digital Ad Sales Efforts

North America's Largest Social Gaming & Lifestyle Network Exclusively Represented in Canada by Nation's Largest Digital Agency

Vertical Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, has signed Ideon Media to exclusively lead all of its digital brand and ad sales efforts in Canada, it was announced today by Vertiqal Studios CEO Jon Dwyer and Chief Revenue Officer Pamela Glassman.

Vertiqal Studios is a secret weapon for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that authentically live in Gen Z and Millennial culture. The company partners with brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through their O&O channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Vertiqal Studios' expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, producing over 55 pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers.

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company. As the single point of exclusive access to premium Canadian and international publications, Ideon reaches 19 million engaged Canadians through digital advertising solutions that deliver results.

"Ideon's experience, creativity and relationships are second to none in the Canadian advertising marketplace," says Vertiqal Studios' Dwyer and Glassman. "As we continue to expand our reach in the Canadian marketplace, Ideon Media is the perfect partner for us to grow our relationships with leading brands to further create engaging content programs."

"Ideon Media is thrilled to partner with Vertiqal Studios to bring their premium gaming and lifestyle social content to Canadian brands," said Jes Biagioni SVP of Sales, Ideon Media. "Vertiqal's unmatched expertise in creating high-engagement content for Gen Z and Millennial audiences aligns perfectly with Ideon's commitment to innovative, impactful digital advertising solutions. Together, we'll continue to deliver unique, high-performance campaigns that resonate with Canadians."

Originally launched in 2019, as Gamelancer Media Corp., the company rebranded to Vertiqal Studios in 2023. Vertiqal leverages TV economics to monetize content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and revenue-share on platforms such as Snapchat. The company's focus on producing and broadcasting performative organic content, positions Vertiqal Studios as a key player in scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators for full production and distribution brand campaigns on major social platforms.

About Vertiqal Studios

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA



At the forefront of digital storytelling, Ideon Media empowers brands to connect with their target audiences like never before. Ideon Media combines scale with innovation across digital media, connected television, digital audio, programmatic and native platforms.

