Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTC Pink: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0) ("the Company") - Vertiqal Studios, the digital media company behind some of the largest and most engaged Gen Z and Millennial-facing social channels, today announced the addition of two industry veterans - Pano Rongakos and Sotero Bernardo - to its senior sales team. These appointments, alongside existing leaders Pamela Glassman and Saad Hussaini, further enhance the Company's ability to deliver white-glove sales service across every major region in North America.

Vertiqal's senior sales team is now structured for comprehensive regional coverage:

Pamela Glassman - Chief Revenue Officer

- Chief Revenue Officer Saad Hussaini - Head of Brand Partnerships, East Coast

- Head of Brand Partnerships, East Coast Pano Rongakos - Head of Brand Partnerships, West Coast

- Head of Brand Partnerships, West Coast Sotero Bernardo - Head of Brand Partnerships, Canada

Vertiqal's senior sales team is built to deliver the best of both worlds: regional responsiveness and executive-level expertise. With seasoned leaders dedicated to the East Coast, West Coast, and Canada, the team offers on-the-ground understanding of local market dynamics, while also bringing decades of high-level media sales experience to every engagement.

This approach allows Vertiqal to meet clients where they are, both geographically and strategically. Whether activating a national campaign or tailoring regional media plans, the team combines nuanced cultural insight with boardroom-tested professionalism to drive performance and brand impact.

This strategy is led by Chief Revenue Officer Pamela Glassman, who brings decades of sales leadership experience in branded content and digital publishing, having led revenue teams at major publishers including BDG (Bustle Digital Group), where she oversaw sales for The Zoe Report, NYLON, and W Magazine. At Vertiqal, she has built a nimble, high-touch team focused on measurable results.

Joining her are Pano Rongakos, who brings 15 years of experience leading campaigns at Fox Sports, Twitch, and StreamElements, with a focus on gaming and creator-driven communities, and Sotero Bernardo, a Canadian media expert currently simultaneously overseeing Coastal Digital Group with a background that spans both agency and publisher roles, including Cossette Media and Ideon Media, and leadership within the AdClub of Toronto. Their combined strengths deepen Vertiqal's capacity to serve diverse brand categories across a wide range of digital verticals.

Saad Hussaini, who joined Vertiqal in January, rounds out the senior sales team. A Streamys Award winner with more than a decade of experience in gaming and media sales, Saad is known for crafting innovative, high-impact programs for both endemic and non-endemic brands.

"This team isn't just experienced, they're trusted partners to top-tier brands and agencies," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "We now have senior leadership covering every key region, each with a proven track record of building strategic, performance-led campaigns. We may be small, but we execute like an industry giant."

"I couldn't be more excited and proud to lead this sales team. They bring together decades of experience, industry-wide relationships, and a track record of executional excellence," said Pamela Glassman, Chief Revenue Officer of Vertiqal Studios. "They know how to navigate complex media ecosystems and deliver results with sophistication and integrity. This is the team you want in the room when you're making serious decisions about your brand investment."

Vertiqal Studios' sales approach is simple: treat every marketing dollar with care, move with the speed of culture, and deliver results that exceed expectations. With deep regional expertise and backgrounds across publishing, streaming, creative, and agency services, this senior team is poised to scale brand partnerships while maintaining the hands-on service Vertiqal is known for.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

