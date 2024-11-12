United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

Revenues Up 23% YOY

Cost of Sales Up 7% YOY

Gross Profit Up 107% YOY

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC" or the "Company" or "U.S. Antimony Corporation"), (NYSE:UAMY) reported today its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 financial and operational results.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2024 increased 23%, or $1.527 million, to $8.066 million, compared to the first nine months of 2023, while cost of sales only increased 7%, or $409k, during the same period. This in-turn allowed gross profit to increase 107%, or $1.118 million. Operating expenses increased $1.764 million to $3.285 million for the first nine months of 2024. This is compared to the first nine months of 2023, of which $454k of the increase was non-cash stock compensation. Additionally, $446k was costs associated with new project development in a number of different areas. These projects and initiatives are part of the planned growth and improved overall strategy of the Company. The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $653k for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

When comparing the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the three months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were up 17% to $2.421 million. Gross profit also increased 65% to $426k. Loss from continuing operations was $683k for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a loss of $185k in the prior year. This is directly related to your Company's expanded scope of operations.

We continued to enhance overall operations at Bear River Zeolite during the third quarter of 2024 with both mechanical and equipment improvements, which has led to a 93% efficiency run time and has obviously allowed for higher production throughput. Additionally, substantially improved customer delivery timing has occurred along with the increased facility runtime. These improvements at Bear River Zeolite allow us to grow our zeolite business overall, which has not been the case in the past.

Antimony continues to be a scarce commodity worldwide due to supply issues and trade restrictions imposed on certain countries. This in-turn has caused the worldwide antimony metal market price to increase from $5.31 per pound on December 31, 2023 to approximately $17 per pound as of November 8, 2024 (see attached chart enclosed). During the third quarter of 2024, we have been in contact with many international suppliers of raw ore to increase our processing of antimony for our customers, most of which only wish to purchase from U.S. suppliers.

As announced on March 11, 2024, the Company completely shut down its operational activities in Mexico and those operations are now reported as a "Discontinued Operations". The historical cash drain of these operations on the Company ceased with this decision. The Company continues to maintain an excellent balance sheet with our cash position of the Company at September 30, 2024 of $12.97 million, up $1.07 million from December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the Third Quarter 2024 operational and financial results, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Co-CEO of U.S. Antimony Corporation stated, "Your management team and board have been extremely busy during the third quarter of this year in improving both divisions of the company, as well as the future prospects of U.S. Antimony. However, I give us a C+ or B- grade on our financial results reported today.

It has become evident that antimony ore worldwide is in short supply. Otherwise, you would not see almost a tripling in value of this commodity just in the last 90 days. China has stopped shipments of antimony to other countries, including the USA as of September 15, 2024.

"HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!"

Over the past several months, your management team has interacted with no less than 54 different parties spanning 16 different countries in our goal of sourcing new antimony supply. There is currently none available in the USA. Our competition is the People's Republic of China, the 1,000-pound gorilla in the room. U.S. Antimony made the decision in the third quarter to become a miner again. New mining leases have been taken in Ontario, Canada and the state of Alaska for not only antimony, but seven other critical minerals. We are not done. Expect more announcements concerning our active leasing program in the near future.

Telling our story to Wall Street has been a significant objective during the third quarter. Your management team participated in five institutional and retail investor conferences during the third quarter. Shareholders should anticipate new equity research coverage on your Company occurring from investment banking firms prior to year-end. Our story is being told and heard, hence both share price and volume improvements were achieved in a significant way during the quarter. A minimum of two more investor conferences are planned prior to year end.

We are seeking both governmental and private capital funding to significantly expand our footprint as a miner and mid-stream/downstream processor. We are only seeking existing mining properties where antimony and other critical minerals have already been found. We are not explorers but harvesters of existing known resources. Infrastructure being in place is paramount to our business plan whether it be roads, railroads, or waterways. The raw material must be able to economically reach our facilities located in Philipsburg and Thompson Falls, Montana. We are on a fast track and need material like yesterday. It is our goal to be bringing raw antimony material to our Montana processing facilities in 2025.

Other accomplishments during the third quarter include adding bench strength to our management team. Two new Vice Presidents, one in the Antimony Division and one in IR and Global Sales were added. We also brought on board a new Technical Advisory Director, Dr. Fred L. "Pete" Bunger, a world renown zeolite specialist and expert. We can and will do better. We have the assets, we have the talent, we have the money as well as access to additional capital when needed, and we have an environment that will allow success. Now is the time to execute!"

United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 REVENUES $ 2,421,020 $ 2,063,558 $ 8,066,190 $ 6,539,519 COST OF REVENUES 1,995,252 1,805,150 5,908,877 5,499,709 GROSS PROFIT 425,768 258,408 2,157,313 1,039,810 OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative 588,816 290,045 1,521,576 678,735 Salaries and benefits 429,438 228,967 956,402 502,071 Professional fees 165,839 103,127 564,525 340,194 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (16,252 ) - 1,242 - Other operating expenses 102,970 - 240,961 - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 1,270,811 622,139 3,284,706 1,521,000 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (845,043 ) (363,731 ) (1,127,393 ) (481,190 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest and investment income 157,757 176,656 460,529 466,809 Trademark and licensing income 6,553 6,117 21,281 25,023 Other miscellaneous income (expense) (2,364 ) (3,827 ) (7,117 ) 74,922 TOTAL OTHER INCOME 161,946 178,946 474,693 566,754 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (683,097 ) (184,785 ) (652,700 ) 85,564 Income tax expense - - - - INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (683,097 ) (184,785 ) (652,700 ) 85,564 Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (44,412 ) (1,459,743 ) (194,785 ) (2,873,541 ) Income tax expense - - - - Loss from discontinued operations (44,412 ) (1,459,743 ) (194,785 ) (2,873,541 ) Net loss (727,509 ) (1,644,528 ) (847,485 ) (2,787,977 ) Preferred dividends (1,875 ) (1,875 ) (5,625 ) (5,625 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (729,384 ) $ (1,646,403 ) $ (853,110 ) $ (2,793,602 ) Basic and diluted earnings per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $nil $ (0.01 ) $nil Income (loss) from discontinued operations $nil $ (0.01 ) $nil $ (0.03 ) Net income (loss) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 108,438,984 107,647,317 108,262,091 107,519,786 Diluted 108,438,984 107,647,317 108,430,139 107,519,786

United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,969,132 $ 11,899,574 Certificates of deposit 22,257 72,898 Accounts receivable, net 791,557 625,256 Inventories, net 966,814 1,019,154 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 177,283 92,369 Current assets held for sale 74,560 366,955 Total current assets 15,001,603 14,076,206 Properties, plants and equipment, net 7,751,348 7,765,045 Operating lease right-of-use asset 764,035 - Restricted cash for reclamation bonds 98,234 55,061 Other assets 20,217 18,098 Noncurrent assets held for sale 6,117,610 6,180,585 Total assets $ 29,753,047 $ 28,094,995 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,212,397 $ 330,147 Accrued liabilities 164,917 109,341 Accrued liabilities - directors 159,165 124,810 Royalties payable 105,174 153,429 Current portion of operating lease liability 483,211 - Long-term debt, current portion 131,105 28,443 Current liabilities held for sale 148,833 151,288 Total current liabilities 2,404,802 897,458 Noncurrent liabilities: Noncurrent operating lease liability 299,435 - Long-term debt, net of current portion 228,921 - Stock payable to directors - 38,542 Asset retirement obligations 1,156,374 1,101,561 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 536,466 536,466 Total liabilities 4,625,998 2,574,027 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Series B: 750,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $973,125 and $967,500, respectively) 7,500 7,500 Series C: 177,904 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $97,847 both years) 1,779 1,779 Series D: 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 108,438,984 and 107,647,317 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,084,389 1,076,472 Additional paid-in capital 64,299,485 63,853,836 Accumulated deficit (40,266,104 ) (39,418,619 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,127,049 25,520,968 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,753,047 $ 28,094,995

United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (652,700 ) $ 85,564 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 340,217 247,882 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 54,813 1,125 Noncash operating lease expense 23,442 - (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1,242 - Write-down of inventory to net realizable value 63,574 - Share-based compensation 453,566 - Allowance for doubtful accounts on accounts receivable (30,746 ) 43,560 Other noncash items (16,107 ) (11,573 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (135,555 ) (649,540 ) Inventories, net (11,234 ) (77,749 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (84,914 ) (99,367 ) Other assets (2,119 ) - Accounts payable 882,250 (63,005 ) Accrued liabilities 55,576 (51,773 ) Accrued liabilities - directors 34,355 206,282 Stock payable to directors (38,542 ) - Change in operating lease liability (4,831 ) - Royalties payable (48,255 ) (327,138 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations 884,032 (695,732 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Proceeds from redemption of certificates of deposit 50,641 - Proceeds from sale of properties, plants and equipment 314,125 - Purchases of properties, plant, and equipment (223,058 ) (1,337,398 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations 141,708 (1,337,398 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Payments on dividends payable - (787,730 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (71,139 ) (70,049 ) Net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations (71,139 ) (857,779 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by continuing operations 954,601 (2,890,909 ) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 158,130 (3,122,155 ) Net cash used by investing activities - (182,322 ) Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations 158,130 (3,304,477 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,112,731 (6,195,386 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 11,954,635 19,117,666 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 13,067,366 $ 12,922,280 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Common stock buyback and retirement $ - $ 202,980 Conversion of Preferred Series D to Common Stock - $ 16,927 Equipment purchased with note payable $ 402,722 $ - Noncash recognition of new leases $ 787,477 $ -

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

