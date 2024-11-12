Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

Revenues Up 23% YOY

Cost of Sales Up 7% YOY

Gross Profit Up 107% YOY

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC" or the "Company" or "U.S. Antimony Corporation"), (NYSE:UAMY) reported today its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 financial and operational results.

Revenues for the first nine months of 2024 increased 23%, or $1.527 million, to $8.066 million, compared to the first nine months of 2023, while cost of sales only increased 7%, or $409k, during the same period. This in-turn allowed gross profit to increase 107%, or $1.118 million. Operating expenses increased $1.764 million to $3.285 million for the first nine months of 2024. This is compared to the first nine months of 2023, of which $454k of the increase was non-cash stock compensation. Additionally, $446k was costs associated with new project development in a number of different areas. These projects and initiatives are part of the planned growth and improved overall strategy of the Company. The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $653k for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

When comparing the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the three months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were up 17% to $2.421 million. Gross profit also increased 65% to $426k. Loss from continuing operations was $683k for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a loss of $185k in the prior year. This is directly related to your Company's expanded scope of operations.

We continued to enhance overall operations at Bear River Zeolite during the third quarter of 2024 with both mechanical and equipment improvements, which has led to a 93% efficiency run time and has obviously allowed for higher production throughput. Additionally, substantially improved customer delivery timing has occurred along with the increased facility runtime. These improvements at Bear River Zeolite allow us to grow our zeolite business overall, which has not been the case in the past.

Antimony continues to be a scarce commodity worldwide due to supply issues and trade restrictions imposed on certain countries. This in-turn has caused the worldwide antimony metal market price to increase from $5.31 per pound on December 31, 2023 to approximately $17 per pound as of November 8, 2024 (see attached chart enclosed). During the third quarter of 2024, we have been in contact with many international suppliers of raw ore to increase our processing of antimony for our customers, most of which only wish to purchase from U.S. suppliers.

As announced on March 11, 2024, the Company completely shut down its operational activities in Mexico and those operations are now reported as a "Discontinued Operations". The historical cash drain of these operations on the Company ceased with this decision. The Company continues to maintain an excellent balance sheet with our cash position of the Company at September 30, 2024 of $12.97 million, up $1.07 million from December 31, 2023.

Commenting on the Third Quarter 2024 operational and financial results, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and Co-CEO of U.S. Antimony Corporation stated, "Your management team and board have been extremely busy during the third quarter of this year in improving both divisions of the company, as well as the future prospects of U.S. Antimony. However, I give us a C+ or B- grade on our financial results reported today.

It has become evident that antimony ore worldwide is in short supply. Otherwise, you would not see almost a tripling in value of this commodity just in the last 90 days. China has stopped shipments of antimony to other countries, including the USA as of September 15, 2024.

"HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!"

Over the past several months, your management team has interacted with no less than 54 different parties spanning 16 different countries in our goal of sourcing new antimony supply. There is currently none available in the USA. Our competition is the People's Republic of China, the 1,000-pound gorilla in the room. U.S. Antimony made the decision in the third quarter to become a miner again. New mining leases have been taken in Ontario, Canada and the state of Alaska for not only antimony, but seven other critical minerals. We are not done. Expect more announcements concerning our active leasing program in the near future.

Telling our story to Wall Street has been a significant objective during the third quarter. Your management team participated in five institutional and retail investor conferences during the third quarter. Shareholders should anticipate new equity research coverage on your Company occurring from investment banking firms prior to year-end. Our story is being told and heard, hence both share price and volume improvements were achieved in a significant way during the quarter. A minimum of two more investor conferences are planned prior to year end.

We are seeking both governmental and private capital funding to significantly expand our footprint as a miner and mid-stream/downstream processor. We are only seeking existing mining properties where antimony and other critical minerals have already been found. We are not explorers but harvesters of existing known resources. Infrastructure being in place is paramount to our business plan whether it be roads, railroads, or waterways. The raw material must be able to economically reach our facilities located in Philipsburg and Thompson Falls, Montana. We are on a fast track and need material like yesterday. It is our goal to be bringing raw antimony material to our Montana processing facilities in 2025.

Other accomplishments during the third quarter include adding bench strength to our management team. Two new Vice Presidents, one in the Antimony Division and one in IR and Global Sales were added. We also brought on board a new Technical Advisory Director, Dr. Fred L. "Pete" Bunger, a world renown zeolite specialist and expert. We can and will do better. We have the assets, we have the talent, we have the money as well as access to additional capital when needed, and we have an environment that will allow success. Now is the time to execute!"

United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

REVENUES

$

2,421,020

$

2,063,558

$

8,066,190

$

6,539,519

COST OF REVENUES

1,995,252

1,805,150

5,908,877

5,499,709

GROSS PROFIT

425,768

258,408

2,157,313

1,039,810

OPERATING EXPENSES:

General and administrative

588,816

290,045

1,521,576

678,735

Salaries and benefits

429,438

228,967

956,402

502,071

Professional fees

165,839

103,127

564,525

340,194

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant
and equipment, net

(16,252

)

-

1,242

-

Other operating expenses

102,970

-

240,961

-

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

1,270,811

622,139

3,284,706

1,521,000

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(845,043

)

(363,731

)

(1,127,393

)

(481,190

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest and investment income

157,757

176,656

460,529

466,809

Trademark and licensing income

6,553

6,117

21,281

25,023

Other miscellaneous income (expense)

(2,364

)

(3,827

)

(7,117

)

74,922

TOTAL OTHER INCOME

161,946

178,946

474,693

566,754

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(683,097

)

(184,785

)

(652,700

)

85,564

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(683,097

)

(184,785

)

(652,700

)

85,564

Discontinued operations:

Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

(44,412

)

(1,459,743

)

(194,785

)

(2,873,541

)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Loss from discontinued operations

(44,412

)

(1,459,743

)

(194,785

)

(2,873,541

)

Net loss

(727,509

)

(1,644,528

)

(847,485

)

(2,787,977

)

Preferred dividends

(1,875

)

(1,875

)

(5,625

)

(5,625

)

Net loss available to common stockholders

$

(729,384

)

$

(1,646,403

)

$

(853,110

)

$

(2,793,602

)

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.01

)

$nil

$

(0.01

)

$nil

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

$nil

$

(0.01

)

$nil

$

(0.03

)

Net income (loss)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

108,438,984

107,647,317

108,262,091

107,519,786

Diluted

108,438,984

107,647,317

108,430,139

107,519,786

United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,969,132

$

11,899,574

Certificates of deposit

22,257

72,898

Accounts receivable, net

791,557

625,256

Inventories, net

966,814

1,019,154

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

177,283

92,369

Current assets held for sale

74,560

366,955

Total current assets

15,001,603

14,076,206

Properties, plants and equipment, net

7,751,348

7,765,045

Operating lease right-of-use asset

764,035

-

Restricted cash for reclamation bonds

98,234

55,061

Other assets

20,217

18,098

Noncurrent assets held for sale

6,117,610

6,180,585

Total assets

$

29,753,047

$

28,094,995

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

1,212,397

$

330,147

Accrued liabilities

164,917

109,341

Accrued liabilities - directors

159,165

124,810

Royalties payable

105,174

153,429

Current portion of operating lease liability

483,211

-

Long-term debt, current portion

131,105

28,443

Current liabilities held for sale

148,833

151,288

Total current liabilities

2,404,802

897,458

Noncurrent liabilities:

Noncurrent operating lease liability

299,435

-

Long-term debt, net of current portion

228,921

-

Stock payable to directors

-

38,542

Asset retirement obligations

1,156,374

1,101,561

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale

536,466

536,466

Total liabilities

4,625,998

2,574,027

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized:

Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Series B: 750,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $973,125 and $967,500, respectively)

7,500

7,500

Series C: 177,904 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $97,847 both years)

1,779

1,779

Series D: 0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 108,438,984 and 107,647,317 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,084,389

1,076,472

Additional paid-in capital

64,299,485

63,853,836

Accumulated deficit

(40,266,104

)

(39,418,619

)

Total stockholders' equity

25,127,049

25,520,968

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

29,753,047

$

28,094,995

United States Antimony Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(652,700

)

$

85,564

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to

net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations:

Depreciation and amortization

340,217

247,882

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

54,813

1,125

Noncash operating lease expense

23,442

-

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

1,242

-

Write-down of inventory to net realizable value

63,574

-

Share-based compensation

453,566

-

Allowance for doubtful accounts on accounts receivable

(30,746

)

43,560

Other noncash items

(16,107

)

(11,573

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(135,555

)

(649,540

)

Inventories, net

(11,234

)

(77,749

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(84,914

)

(99,367

)

Other assets

(2,119

)

-

Accounts payable

882,250

(63,005

)

Accrued liabilities

55,576

(51,773

)

Accrued liabilities - directors

34,355

206,282

Stock payable to directors

(38,542

)

-

Change in operating lease liability

(4,831

)

-

Royalties payable

(48,255

)

(327,138

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations

884,032

(695,732

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

Proceeds from redemption of certificates of deposit

50,641

-

Proceeds from sale of properties, plants and equipment

314,125

-

Purchases of properties, plant, and equipment

(223,058

)

(1,337,398

)

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations

141,708

(1,337,398

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

Payments on dividends payable

-

(787,730

)

Principal payments on long-term debt

(71,139

)

(70,049

)

Net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations

(71,139

)

(857,779

)

Net cash flows provided (used) by continuing operations

954,601

(2,890,909

)

CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

158,130

(3,122,155

)

Net cash used by investing activities

-

(182,322

)

Net cash flows provided (used) by discontinued operations

158,130

(3,304,477

)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

1,112,731

(6,195,386

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

11,954,635

19,117,666

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

13,067,366

$

12,922,280

NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Common stock buyback and retirement

$

-

$

202,980

Conversion of Preferred Series D to Common Stock

-

$

16,927

Equipment purchased with note payable

$

402,722

$

-

Noncash recognition of new leases

$

787,477

$

-

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.
PO Box 643
47 Cox Gulch Rd.
Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643
Jonathan Miller, Vice President - IR
E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com
Phone: 406-606-4117

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
