Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, applauds the U.S. Army's recent mandate requiring Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) from all vendors that sell products that include software to the U.S. Army, by February 2025. This new directive strengthens the transparency and security of the Army's software environment and positions Cybeats to potentially support efforts across U.S. military branches and defense contractors.

This announcement builds upon Cybeats' ongoing pilot deployment[1] with various components of the U.S. Department of Defense. In light of the U.S. Army's new SBOM mandates, Cybeats is well-positioned to offer a tailored solution to meet this critical need. SBOM Studio is designed for companies that create and develop software-based products, helping them manage and secure their own software supply chains, whereas our recently launched product, SBOM Consumer[2], is specifically engineered for organizations like the U.S. Army that procure and deploy software from multiple vendors.

SBOM Consumer empowers the U.S. Army and other government agencies to effectively ingest, validate, and manage SBOMs from all their software vendors. This enables them to gain deep visibility into the software they acquire, ensuring compliance with new mandates and enhancing overall security. The product offers seamless SBOM validation, quality assessment, and analysis, along with continuous vulnerability monitoring, contextualized threat intelligence, and real-time alerting capabilities. By simplifying the collection and integration of SBOMs from multiple vendors and integrating with existing asset management and risk solutions, SBOM Consumer provides a comprehensive tool for the U.S. Army to evaluate vendor software and strengthen their software supply chain security. SBOM Consumer positions Cybeats as a key partner in supporting the U.S. Army's new mandates.

"Working with the U.S. Army to enhance their software supply chain security is a privilege we greatly value," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "Our pilot engagement with multiple branches of the U.S. military reflects our commitment to national defense. Drawing from my military background, I understand the critical importance of mission security and Cybeats is here to support the Army in their rollout of new SBOM mandates, thereby strengthening U.S. defense."

SBOM Consumer simplifies the ingestion, validation, and management of SBOMs from any format (SPDX, CycloneDX), offering seamless validation of SBOM data, quality assessment, enrichment, and continuous monitoring. It provides rapid risk insights, contextualized threat intelligence, and compliance support, enabling the Army and other agencies to strengthen software supply chain security and ensure the security and compliance of the software they acquire and deploy.

In addition to SBOM Consumer, Cybeats has developed and operationalized AITIC (AI Threat Intelligence Collection), a cutting-edge feature that enhances software supply chain security. AITIC collects and analyzes publicly available data to harvest signals about vulnerability exploration, providing enriched context beyond traditional vulnerability sources. It empowers organizations with deeper insights into potential threats, without ever using any customer data. This capability strengthens customers' overall security posture of software environments by continuously monitoring for emerging vulnerabilities and offering real-time contextualized threat intelligence.

Effective February 2025, the U.S. Army will require software vendors to deliver SBOMs with all products, reinforcing the security of its software supply chain as part of broader federal cybersecurity efforts. This mandate applies to all software, including commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), open-source, and proprietary code, ensuring greater visibility and security across mission-critical systems. SBOM Consumer simplifies SBOM management processes and integrates with existing asset management and risk solutions, providing organizations like the U.S. Army with comprehensive technology to evaluate vendor software and secure the software supply chain.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

