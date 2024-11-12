OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).In the GreenBTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is up over 78% at $4.50. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is up over 57% at $1.43. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is up over 22% at $2.00. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) is up over 20% at $4.20. Nevro Corp. (NVRO) is up over 17% at $6.24. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is up over 14% at $102.95. Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) is up over 10% at $87.10. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is up over 10% at $7.50. The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is up over 10% at $2.20. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is up over 6% at $1.06.In the RedNeurogene Inc. (NGNE) is down over 33% at $47.49. 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is down over 31% at $1.37. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) is down over 21% at $16.99. Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is down over 17% at $0.42. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) is down over 14% at $28.75. Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) is down over 10% at $93.50. First Internet Bancorp (INBK) is down over 10% at $38.01. Angi Inc. (ANGI) is down over 10% at $2.35. Founder Group Limited (FGL) is down over 10% at $1.59. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) is down over 9% at $3.10.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX