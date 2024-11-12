Devices will be demonstrated atCES 2025, showing how aging in place can be safer and more accessible

The desire to age in place is stronger than ever, with 95% of adults 55 and older considering it an important goal, according to U.S. News World Report, even though health challenges often make it difficult.

At CES 2025, Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM), part of Asahi Kasei Corporation, will unveil a suite of sensor technologies, including millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar and contactless monitoring. These technologies can make AgeTech more reliable and accessible while minimizing intrusion into users' lives. By providing AI systems with high-quality data, AKM aims to transform how we support and care for seniors, making the expectation of aging in place a safer reality for millions.

"These technologies are designed to be less intrusive and are significantly more accurate than current industry standards," said Gregg Rouse, President of AKM's United States business unit. "What sets these components apart is a focus on privacy thanks to our mmWave radar, which presents a new way of monitoring through electromagnetic waves instead of cameras. Our sensors don't know what you look like, just how you're doing. AKM's technology captures essential health indicators as anonymous data points. This allows AI systems to enhance care and safety without infringing on personal privacy and allows users to feel independent."

Interactive AgeTech Demonstrations

AKM will showcase several live demonstrations at booth 54418 in the Venetian Expo Convention Center. One such demo is the fall detection system, which recognizes people's falls, presence, and movement. The system does all this without the use of cameras to offer life-saving monitoring without compromising privacy or independence. This solution uses AKM's antenna-in-module (AiM) technology, which combines antennas and AKM's AK5816 60 GHz mmWave radar transceiver into one unit. Its design provides an easy-to-use, ready-made solution with extremely low noise performance compared to the conventional approach, where antennas are integrated into the device package.

A battery-free smart diaper will also be on display. This diaper features a reusable component that enhances elderly and infant care by detecting the presence of liquid, even with a few drops on the electrode. This moisture generates a tiny amount of voltage (~300 mV), which is then amplified by AKM's AP4470L ultra-low-power boost converter to power the product without batteries or complex electronics. The technology can then wirelessly send data to caregivers using AKM's AK1595A Bluetooth® Low Energy transmitter, thereby reducing the discomfort associated with prolonged wetness.

AKM will also demonstrate a wristband-based thermometer featuring the AK9757P. This minuscule infrared temperature sensor, measuring just 1.6 x 1.76 mm, integrates seamlessly into wearables such as hearing aids, earbuds, and smartwatches, enabling continuous, non-invasive health monitoring with negligible impact on battery life. It can measure temperature accurately within ±0.2°C even in the presence of a small air gap, allowing for early health issue detection and more personalized care.

Other cutting-edge technologies on display during the convention will include mmWave radar-based vital sign monitoring (breathing rate, heat rate, heat rate variation, and heartbeat sound), muscle activity monitoring (electromyography) enabled by an analog-front-end IC, and smart home solutions to enhance security and detect air quality.

The Growing Need for Innovative Healthcare Technology

AKM's innovations represent a significant leap forward in AgeTech and provide invaluable support to caregivers, family members, and patients. By offering real-time, accurate, and AI-ready data, AKM's technologies can alleviate the stress and uncertainty associated with remote caregiving. Family members can have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are safely monitored. At the same time, professional caregivers can optimize their time and resources, focusing on providing personalized care where it's needed most.

As the population of Americans 65 and older nearly doubled to approximately 55 million from 2000 to 2020, the need for such innovative solutions is increasingly urgent. Learn more about how AKM's technology produces quality data to power the next generation of AgeTech. The AKM media kit includes photos of the technologies.

