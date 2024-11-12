Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2024) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") anannounced today that its BlueskyINTEL Web Engagement Platform will be ready to officially launch in January 2025 and begin taking in subscription and partnership revenue.

Bluesky's continued focus on Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain ("BC") led to the creation of the BlueskyINTEL ("BSI") proprietary Web Engagement Platform ("WEP") which has now reached another strategic release milestone.

BSI's WEP remains well positioned strategically in-between Businesses looking to adopt AI & BC technology and with the solutions providers who provide the ability for these businesses to accomplish the adoption and usage of these next generation technologies.

During the soft launch period announced on July 2, 2024, businesses registered for free on BSI's AI & BC Landscape page by clicking the 'Create Requirements' button, the response to this soft launch was impressive and BSI had numerous and different types of businesses testing and experiencing BSI's AI-powered matchmaking service. The service analyzed their specific needs and matched them through intelligent AI augmentation with appropriate solution providers in real-time. The real-world interactions that occurred during BSI's initial soft launch, and interest from AWS's (Amazon) after meeting with AWS's account teams to explore strategic alignments, have greatly contributed greatly to accelerating the hard launch to cashflow.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "We are excited to move into the revenue, cashflow building and client acquisition phase of our business. The interest we have received from major players has been amazing."

Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: " As we begin down the path of monetization, moving from R&D to prime-time has been a major accomplishment and milestone for us. We expect to learn a lot as we move forward with production engagements and we will continue to improve on an ongoing basis."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

