The Arthritis Foundation Welcomes Zoetis as Two-Year National Presenting Sponsor of Jingle Bell Run and Walk to Cure Arthritis

The partnership joins forces to support arthritis patients and their beloved pets

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / The Arthritis Foundation welcomes Zoetis, maker of innovative therapies for osteoarthritis pain in pets, as the two-year National Presenting Sponsor of the Jingle Bell Run and Walk to Cure Arthritis. Zoetis' commitment to supporting arthritis patients, whether they have two legs or four, is invaluable as the Arthritis Foundation works to raise awareness of its tools and resources for people living with the serious impacts of arthritis-the leading cause of disability in the US.

"Zoetis' support as Presenting Sponsor of Jingle Bell Run through 2025 and Walk to Cure Arthritis through 2026 will help us fund the next generation of treatment research and provide life-changing science, resources, advocacy and community connections to people living with arthritis," said Steven Taylor, President and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "Studies show that spending time with a beloved dog, cat or other pet has real physical and mental health benefits for people with arthritis. By advancing care for animals, Zoetis stands by people with arthritis and their pets."

As part of this partnership, Zoetis will activate at select Jingle Bell Run events in 2024 and 2025 and Walk to Cure Arthritis events in 2025 and 2026, providing educational resources and tools to pet owners on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis pain in their dogs and cats. This December, Zoetis will be present at dog-friendly Jingle Bell Runs in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington State and Washington D.C. Zoetis will be offering pets and pet owners an arthritis friendly leash (while supplies last), treats, water and pet care information at their exhibit booth during these events.

"Sadly, nearly 40% of dogs and cats,[1][2] respectively, will suffer from osteoarthritis in their lifetime. Everyday activities can be painful for them and even worse, we may miss the subtle signs of this pain, which may indicate an early onset of the disease and negatively impact their wellbeing, as well as the special bond we share with them. That's why maintaining a strong relationship with your veterinarian is such an important part of controlling your pet's OA pain," said Ester Banque, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations, Zoetis. "We are eager to partner with Arthritis Foundation due to our shared dedication to advancing care and improving quality of life for those living with arthritis - whether those in need have two legs or four. We look forward to engaging with the many pet lovers in the arthritis community."

Arthritis Foundation events aim to help people with arthritis better manage their disease and connect with others in the arthritis community. Jingle Bell Run and Walk to Cure Arthritis participants, donors and fundraisers not only show support for loved ones with arthritis, but also fuel the Foundation's scientific research, educational resources and opportunities to connect.

For more information, visit arthritis.org. ?

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation has a mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation not only champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, but it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care, and join the fight to conquer arthritis - uniting hearts, minds, and resources to change the future of arthritis.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetispetcare.com.

CONTACT:

Julie Thomas

jthomas@mower.com

212.980.9064

[1] IHS Markit. (2021) Canine and Feline Pain Market 2021: Animal Health Market Analysis; Wright A, et al. Identification of canine osteoarthritis using an owner-reported questionnaire and treatment monitoring using functional mobility tests. J Small Anim Pract, 2022. http://doi.org/10.1111/jsap.13500.

[2] Enomoto, M, et al., Anti-nerve growth factor monoclonal antibodies for the control of pain in dogs and cats. Vet Rec, 2019. SOURCE: The Arthritis Foundation

View the original press release on accesswire.com