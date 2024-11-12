MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector"), a leading provider of digital asset index solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the Coinbase 50 Index (COIN50), developed in partnership with Coinbase. The Coinbase 50 Index represents the top 50 digital assets by market capitalization and is a key milestone in Coinbase's strategy to provide the crypto market with a pricing benchmark.

COIN50 sets a new standard for investors looking to stay ahead of market trends as the digital asset space evolves. Built on Coinbase Asset Management's proprietary methodology, COIN50 follows two key principles-fundamental screening and dynamic selection. This methodology ensures that crypto assets meet strict criteria and are evaluated on token economics, blockchain architecture, and security. COIN50 is also designed to adapt to the changing market landscape, adding or removing assets as they meet or fall short of these standards.

"The COIN50 is positioned to become the go-to benchmark for tracking the broader crypto market, much like the S&P 500 in traditional finance," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "We're seeing a pivotal shift towards a more diversified crypto market. COIN50 will enable investors to track this shift and gain exposure to a carefully curated basket of leading digital assets," he added.

Covering more than 80% of the total crypto market capitalization, the Coinbase 50 Index, offers investors a comprehensive, diversified view of the digital asset market. To minimize concentration, the methodology includes a maximum cap per coin of 50%, allowing for diversification.

"COIN50 aims to be the gold standard in crypto indexing, giving investors a clear and strategic way to track the broader market," said Greg Tusar, VP of Institutional Product at Coinbase. "The index is a vital tool in helping investors understand and navigate the crypto-economy," he continued.

To support investor engagement, a dedicated COIN50 microsite will provide real-time insights into the index's performance, including daily chart packs, to help investors stay informed on the latest developments and monitor key trends in the digital asset market.

"COIN50 is more than just a measure of the top digital assets-it's a strategic tool designed to give investors access to the most promising sectors and projects in the crypto space," said Martin Leinweber, Director of Digital Asset Research Strategy at MarketVector. "By focusing on assets that meet strict fundamental standards, COIN50 ensures that investors are not just participating in today's market but are positioned for the future growth and innovation driving the digital economy," he added.

For more information on the index, visit MarketVector's index page. A license agreement is required to use the index, index data, or trademarks for various commercial purposes. If you are interested in licensing or using the Coinbase 50 Index contact Coinbase marketdata@coinbase.com.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 54 billion in assets under management.

About Coinbase www.coinbase.com

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for on-chain activity and support builders who share our vision that on-chain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

