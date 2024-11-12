Clarity Clinic Now In-Network With Aetna & Cigna for PHP/IOP Programs

Being in-network with Aetna and Cigna will now allow Clarity Clinic to expand access to their Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs, ensuring more individuals receive the high-quality care they need for their recovery journey.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Clarity Clinic, a leading provider of mental health services in the Chicagoland area, is excited to announce that their on-site Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs and their new Virtual Intensive Outpatient (Virtual IOP) program are now in-network with Aetna and Cigna. These new partnerships enables Clarity Clinic to provide expanded access to its specialized mental health services.



PHP & IOP at Clarity Clinic

The on-site PHP/IOP Program at Clarity Clinic's Chicago Loop location is designed to provide intensive and structured support for individuals experiencing significant mental health symptoms, specifically anxiety, depression, and other mood-related disorders. While similar to on-site, the Virtual IOP is designed to deliver high quality treatment online to those who would rather receive IOP services at home or prefer being in a familiar, private setting to feel more at ease.These programs offer a range of services, including group therapy, individual therapy, treatment planning sessions, family/support persons therapy, and psychiatric monitoring to guide each person toward recovery.

"We are thrilled to join the Aetna and Cigna networks, allowing us to expand access to our PHP and IOP programs at Clarity Clinic," said Dr. Stacy Lott, COO at Clarity Clinic. "These partnerships will enable us to reach and support even more individuals on their journey to mental health recovery, ensuring they receive the high-quality care they deserve."

On-site PHP group sessions run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, while on-site IOP has two options: morning IOP group sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or an evening IOP with group sessions from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., three to five days per week, depending on the participant's needs. Virtual IOP runs from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., four days per week with a minimum attendance of three days per week. These programs are ideal for individuals experiencing mental health symptoms that significantly impair their daily functioning, those dealing with anxiety, depression, or other mood-related disorders, and individuals who require intensive, structured support without the need for 24-hour care.

Clarity Clinic's PHP/IOP programs offer a seamless transition into in-house therapy during or after completing the program, ensuring continuity of care and ongoing support tailored to individual needs. Additionally, patients have access to cutting-edge treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy for depression, integrated seamlessly into their treatment plans if necessary.

Earlier this year, Clarity Clinic earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, reflecting their ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care. Their dedication to continuous improvement ensures that patients receive the safest, highest-quality treatment available.

For more information about Clarity Clinic's PHP/IOP program, please visit https://www.claritychi.com/php-iop.

