HiiROC and Siemens have signed a memorandum of understanding to make advanced control technologies and ensure the safe automation of hydrogen production. Siemens has partnered with HiiROC to advance its hydrogen production technology. Under the agreement, HiiROC will use Siemens' control technology and automation expertise to ensure safe and efficient hydrogen production and support scaling efforts. HiiROC's proprietary Thermal Plasma Electrolysis (TPE) technology produces clean hydrogen from gaseous hydrocarbons without generating carbon dioxide, using only a fifth of the electricity required ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...